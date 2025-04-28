Recombinant Proteins Market Expands with Rising Demand in Biopharmaceutical Industry

The global recombinant proteins market was valued at USD 3.02 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases is anticipated to propel market growth. Additionally, the growing adoption of biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and therapeutic enzymes, is further contributing to the expansion of the recombinant proteins market.

The numerous advantages of recombinant proteins are boosting their preference over natural proteins in research activities. These proteins can be produced with high yields, free of animal-derived contaminants, and with consistent batch-to-batch quality. Furthermore, their amino acid sequences can be easily modified, and unnatural amino acids can be incorporated as needed. Common recombinant proteins used in research include growth factor families such as fibroblast growth factors, vascular endothelial growth factors, and neurotrophins. Cytokines—such as interferons, chemokines, interleukins, and pro-inflammatory cytokines—as well as enzymes like recombinant proteases, kinases, and nucleases, are also extensively utilized in life sciences research requiring biologically active proteins.

Product Insights

In 2024, the cytokines & growth factors segment accounted for the largest market share at 24.6% and is projected to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period. This is due to their widespread application across areas such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, immunology, and neuroscience. Growth factors and cytokines play crucial roles in cancer research, with studies on growth factors aiding the development of novel chemotherapy approaches. Furthermore, the increasing demand for recombinant proteins in regenerative medicine and the growing investments in cancer-related research and development activities are expected to further fuel market growth globally.

Application Insights

The therapeutics segment led the market in 2024, holding a 34.2% share. The growing incidence of diseases such as metabolic disorders, cancer, genetic conditions, and immune system diseases is driving the demand for protein-based therapies. Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, and according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of cancer cases is set to rise significantly in the coming years. Consequently, the therapeutics segment is poised for continued growth.

End Use Insights

In 2024, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment captured the largest share of the market at 38.1%. The growing focus on biologics and biosimilars has led to substantial investments by biomanufacturers in research and development aimed at expanding product pipelines, innovating technologies, and enhancing bioprocessing capabilities. Heightened market demand, increased competition, and the broad range of applications across end users have all driven advancements in recombinant protein products.

Host Cell Insights

The mammalian segment dominated the recombinant proteins market in 2024, accounting for 42.1% of the revenue. The demand for mammalian protein expression systems continues to rise alongside the growing market for proteomics and biologics. These systems are favored for their ease of integration into high-throughput screening platforms, crucial for effective proteomics and biologics research. Moreover, the rising incidence of cancer and intensifying R&D activities are key drivers supporting the growth of the market.

Regional Insights

North America led the recombinant proteins market in 2024, with a 41.1% share, driven by robust research funding, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the strong presence of key market players. Furthermore, as chronic diseases become increasingly prevalent in the region, there is a corresponding rise in demand for recombinant protein-based therapies, given their proven effectiveness in treating these conditions.

Key Recombinant Proteins Companies

The major players shaping the recombinant proteins market include:

Sino Biological, Inc.

Bio-Techne

GenScript

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Proteintech Group, Inc.

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Abnova Corporation

RayBiotech Life Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

