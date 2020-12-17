Top 8 Project Management Software Analysis

Pune, India, 2020-Dec-17 — /EPR Network/ —

360Quadrants has released a quadrant on best project management software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Ranking quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the project management industry. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis that helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

The Top 8 Project Management Software includes:

Asana– Asana helps project managers keep their data and teams organized and connected. Users can monitor tasks, sub-tasks, projects, milestones, task assignees, dependencies and due dates. The main features of their product include – Boards – Users can post their notes like sticky notes and keep track of their work and progress. Timeline–Users can create their own timeline with project plans and chart relationships between tasks and keep track of any changes in the work arrangements. List – List can help users to maintain records and keep track of progress at each step of the project all in one place. Calendar – The calendar view in Asana, allows users to view their and track overlaps in schedule and adjust schedules. SmartSheet – SmartSheet enables tasks and complex portfolios to be managed better. It is an efficient tool to streamline workflows, eliminate silos, and achieve more. The main features of their product Project Plans and Schedules – SmartSheet allows users to increased coordination among teams, standardize important project elements and plan schedules as per resource availability and preference. Task Tracking – Task tracking in Smartsheets enables project managers to view team priorities and develop a sense of accountability in the team.

Market Overview in Depth:

Project management software is also used for collaboration and communication among project stakeholders. It offers all the technology, approach, and resources that are critical for successful project completion. It helps project managers, investors, and other users to manage expenses and budgeting, quality, and records. Likewise, companies nowadays can more effortlessly manage risk by recognizing deteriorating facets of a project with the help of a time tracking software that estimates completion dates for each phase of the project.

Project management Tools provides users with the ability to handle an individual team, coordinate tasks, and record effectiveness. Companies can use project and portfolio managing tools to handle a large number of projects with similar characteristics.

What are the major benefits of using Project Management Solutions?



Two of the most significant things to remember while selecting a project management system are how simple it is to use and how easily it will automate everyday tasks. These are some of the key benefits of project management solution:

Creation of tasks and projects: Almost all of the time, you’ll use your project management tool to design recurring, templated tasks. But for the special client request, you will need to create custom tasks and projects to meet the customer demands. The versatility in developing specific activities and initiatives and setting up templated ones is essential to ensuring how one can handle projects in various shapes

Simple and efficient reporting: If the project manager or anyone needs to work on a project management system, the need to create customized reports increases. This feature of reporting is found almost in all the software in the marketplace. The reporting feature always helps when a project manager needs to pinpoint any task or activity where a large number of man-hours were required and which task led to project failure.

