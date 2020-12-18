New Yorker Electronics Releases Advanced New SATA SSD Flash Storage from Innodisk

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA , 2020-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has released Innodisk’s new SSD Flash Storage that features end-to-end security from edge to the cloud. The Innodisk InnoAGE™ SSD comes with a Microsoft Azure Sphere inside and is integrated with Innodisk’s customized firmware, software, and hardware technology.

This new solution enables multifunctional management: smart data analysis and updates, data security and remote control through the cloud, while benefiting from the power of the Azure Sphere to guarantee secured communications between the SSD and the cloud. The InnoAGE SSD delivers an easy-to-use interface with its customized cloud management platform.

In technical terms, the Innodisk-developed firmware receives commands from the Azure Sphere via a second connection to Azure. Therefore, it is able to execute SSD debugging messages as well as monitor read/write behavior patterns to increase the storage device’s lifespan. Most importantly, system operators can quickly revert to the default settings from the cloud-based dashboard in the case of a device or system crash.

In other words, the InnoAGE SSD is designed for both in-band and out-of-band network management, providing full recovery even when the operating system has crashed or is severely impaired to the extent where in-band management would be of little help.

Features & Benefits:

The World’s first hybrid SSD with an Azure Sphere inside

End-to-end security from edge to cloud

Hardware level allows easy and simple development

Supports out-of-band network management and diverse platforms

Supports wireless 2.4/5GHz dual-band 802.11 a/b/g/n Wi-Fi

Supports Ethernet

Applications:

Smart Data

Security

Remote Management

New Yorker Electronics is a franchised distributor for Innodisk and supplies its full line of Flash Storage products including SSD, SATADOM, mSATA, Embedded Disk Cards, as well as Embedded, Server, Wide-Temperature and Customized Draw Modules and Embedded Peripherals.

