Bobs Handyman and Hauling Services Announces Expanded Handyman Services in Roseville

Roseville, United States, 2026-02-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Bobs Handyman and Hauling Services has announced the expansion of its professional handyman services in Roseville. This update gives local homeowners and businesses more access to reliable repair, maintenance, and improvement support. The company shared that the growing demand for trusted home services inspired the expansion.

With more families, rental properties, and commercial buildings in the area, the need for skilled handyman work continues to rise. The company’s expanded service list includes plumbing repairs, drywall repair, caulking, door installation, flooring repair, tile work, furniture assembly, gutter cleaning, property clean-outs, and general home maintenance. These added services help customers handle small and large projects with one trusted team.

Helping Roseville Homes Stay Safe and Well-Maintained

The company explained that many homes in Roseville need regular care to stay safe and functional. Small issues like loose fixtures, damaged floors, leaking pipes, or worn caulking can grow into bigger problems if ignored. By offering more handyman options, Bobs Handyman and Hauling Services aims to give residents simple and affordable solutions.

“Our goal is to help people feel safe and comfortable in their homes,” said the company Founder. “Expanding our handyman services in Roseville allows us to respond faster, fix more types of problems, and support more local families.”

Skilled, Local, and Customer-Focused

The company shared that all technicians are trained to handle a wide range of repair tasks. They use modern tools, follow safety guidelines, and complete work with care. As a local service provider, they understand the needs of Roseville homes, including seasonal repairs, home safety checks, and common maintenance needs in the region.

Customers can request one-time help or schedule regular upkeep to keep their homes in good shape. The company stated that having a trusted handyman makes home repair easier, faster, and less stressful for busy homeowners.

For more information about Bobs Handyman and Hauling Services visit https://www.bobshandyman.com/

About Bobs Handyman and Hauling Services

Bobs Handyman and Hauling Services is a trusted local home repair and maintenance company serving Roseville, CA, and nearby areas. The company offers a wide range of services, including plumbing repairs, door and window work, drywall repair, flooring repair, tile installation, caulking, gutter cleaning, property clean-outs, hauling services, and general handyman support. The team is committed to quality, honesty, and customer satisfaction.

Contact Information

Phone: (916) 410-3707

Email : bobbowling5580@yahoo.com