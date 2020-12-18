Hermetic Packaging Market Sales Growth Rate, Forecast by Regions, Application & Type, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 18, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Hermetic Packaging Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global hermetic packaging market size was valued at USD 2.83 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 5.03 billion by 2025. Packaging refers to the enclosures provided for products intended for storage, sale, distribution and use. These packages involve tins, cans and are barrier sealed to prevent air from entering into cans and help in preserving the contents from decaying.

Key Players:

Schott AG

Ametek

Amkor Technology

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Teledyne Microelectronic Technology

Kyocera Corporation

Materion Corporation

Egide SA

Micross Components Inc.

Legacy Technologies Inc.

Willow Technologies

Growth Drivers:

Hermetic by standard definition goes as being impervious to air. A cavity sealed microelectronic package that passes both gross and fine leak test as per TM1014 test method is named hermetic otherwise christened a “leaker”. The factors boosting hermetic packages include high-performance and limitations in plastic encapsulate I.C and ceramic packages on account of industry gravitating towards surface-mount switches. Restraints for hermetic packages include the on-demand re-start of hermetic lines as opposed to continuous production lines of plastic packages.

Segmentation of hermetic packaging by configuration comprises multilayer ceramic packages, pressed ceramic packages and metal can packages. Market by type is classified as ceramic-metal sealing (CERTM), Glass Metal sealing (GTMS), Passivation glass, Transponder glass and Reed Glass. Market by Application includes transistors, sensors, lasers, photodiodes, airbag igniters, oscillating crystals, MEMS switches and others. Market by end-user industry comprises military and defense, aeronautics and space, automotives, energy and nuclear safety, medical, telecommunication and others. By geography, the market is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America.

Product Outlook:

Ceramic to Metal Sealing

Glass to Metal Sealing

Transponder Glass

Reed Glass

Passivation Glass

Application Outlook:

Aeronautics & Space

Military & Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Telecom

Automotives are further broken down into airbag initiation, battery protection and RFID transponder operation. Energy and nuclear safety comprises electrical penetration control, oil and gas applications, fuel cell manufacturing. Medical truncates into dental applications and veterinary applications. MEM’s are proven devices of low-cost and reliability such as gyroscopes and resonators and excel in restricting chemically inert gases from escaping thanks to the hermetic packaging such as discrete and wafer level hermetic packaging employed. Electronic packaging is a science with hermetic ceramic packaging comprising I.C chips in Dual-Inline-Package (DIP) form which is further divided into two main types viz: multilayer ceramic packages (LTCC and HTCC) and pressed ceramic packages.

