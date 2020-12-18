Preparative and Process Chromatography Market: Availability of Alternative Techniques

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The Preparative and process chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 8.60 billion by 2023 from the estimated USD 6.27 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing prevalence of appendicitis and growing preference for R&D investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Process chromatography type is expected to account for the larger market share in 2018.

By type, the preparative and process chromatography market is classified into process chromatography and preparative chromatography. The process chromatography segment is estimated to command the larger market share in 2018. This is mainly due to increasing production of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries segment is expected to account for the largest share of the preparative and process chromatography market in 2018.

By end user, the preparative chromatography market segmented into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, food & nutraceutical industries, and academic institutes. In 2018, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries segment is estimated to account for the largest market share. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies and insulin.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market in 2018.

Based on region, the preparative and process chromatography market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is estimated to account for largest share of the process and preparative chromatography market.

Leading Companies

GE Healthcare (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Novasep Holding S.A.S (France), Waters Corporation (US), Daicel Corporation (Japan), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).