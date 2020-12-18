Industrial Floor Scrubber Market Size Estimation, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Insights and Application By 2030

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The global industrial floor scrubbers market will be recording a CAGR of more than 8% during the estimated period (2020-2030). The market is fueled by several benefits provided by scrubbers as compared to traditional cleaning methods, comprising quicker dry time, ease of operability, and high cleaning efficiency. The COVID-19 outbreak led the governments of several nations to inflict strict cleaning measures amid the preliminary phases of the pandemic. Consecutively, this stimulated several organizations to change from their traditional cleaning methods to using machines for cleaning requirements.

“Swift expansion of the e-commerce sector in recent years has ensued in widespread deployment of supply chain and warehouse facilities. Production facilities are further constructing huge-scale warehousing facilities to store inventories. These key facilities will be driving demand for industrial scrubbers for cleaning and maintenance services in the forthcoming years” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market – Key Takeaways

North America will remain the leading regional market holding over 30% of the overall market share, trailed by Europe.

Walk-behind scrubbers will be accounting for majority of the market share over the assessment period.

Pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors exhibit relatively sturdier growth over the forecast period 2020-2030

Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market – Drivers

Floor scrubbers have less operational and maintenance cost, thus assisting in the market growth over the projected period

Growing health and environmental concerns is projected to sway the demand during 2020-2030.

The market will be gaining traction amid the COVID-19 outbreak due to stringent implementation of safety and health rules, and boosted demand from the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

With technological advancements several robotic floor scrubbers are now available in the market complimenting market growth in the approaching years.

Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market – Constraints

High cost associated with the floor scrubbers is a key challenge in their huge-scale adoption.

Strict certification standards for floor scrubbers are likely to adversely impact market expansion during the projected period.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak has been majorly beneficial for the industrial floor scrubber market. Although demand has dropped in the hospitality industry due to limitations on food service businesses, sterner implementation of hygiene standards in other end use sectors, chiefly in the healthcare sector has boosted sales in addition to adoption rates.

Competition Landscape

Key market players in the industrial floor scrubbers market include Nilfisk A/S, Truvox International, Hefei Gaomei Cleaning Equipment Co. Ltd., Dulevo International S.p.A., Hako GmbH, Amano Corporation, Polivac International Pvt Ltd., Numatic International Ltd., Diversey Inc and Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG. Players are capitalizing on strategic product launches with seeking long term contracts with major end user businesses in addition to improvements in automation technologies to consolidate market position.

More on the Report

The Fact.MR’s market research report provides in-depth insights into the industrial floor scrubbers market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of type (ride-on scrubbers, robotic scrubbers, and walk-behind scrubbers) and application (government, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, hospitality, manufacturing & warehousing, retail & food, transportation, and others), across seven major regions (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).