Protective Textiles Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2025

Global Protective Textiles Market is anticipated to reach USD 7.78 billion by 2025. Protective textiles refer to the textile materials used to defend humans from dangers, that may be artificial or natural. The hazards include cold, heat, rain, snow, ultraviolet light, micro-organisms wind, abrasion, and the effects of static current.

The factors that propel the growth of the protective textiles industry include growing concerns concerning protection of the workforce, and strict government rules regarding workplace protection. Protective textile has listed an increasing demand from diverse industries such as oil and gas, construction, and mining among others. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high cost of protective textile. Protective Textiles Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.4% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Protective Textiles Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Heat & flame resistant

Mechanical protection

Chemical protection

Electrical protection

Ballistic protection

Space suits

Health care garments

Others

Europe accounted for the major share of the Protective Textiles Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth includes increasing construction and manufacturing industry. Europe is followed by Asia Pacific and North America. Furthermore, development in defense, mining, healthcare, aerospace and oil & gas, industries are estimated to generate demand for the protective textiles in the forecast period.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Protective Textiles industry comprise DuPont, Royal Ten Cate NV, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Kusumgar Corporates, DyStar Group, SchoellerTextil AG, ARGAR S.r.l, Madhuram Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Teijin Limited, PBI Performance Products, Inc., and Marina Textil S.L. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

