CyRx360 Expands 24/7 Security Operations Center to Serve More Healthcare Providers

Chicago, IL, 2025-12-11 — /EPR Network/ — CyRx360 today announced the expansion of its Security Operations Center (SOC) to provide 24/7 cybersecurity monitoring and rapid incident response for healthcare providers across the U.S.

“Our expanded SOC ensures healthcare organizations are continuously monitored and protected, reducing downtime and mitigating risks from cyberattacks,” said Azan Khan, CEO of CyRx360. “Patient data security is critical, and our team of experts ensures every threat is addressed immediately.”

The SOC uses advanced analytics and AI-driven threat detection to monitor networks in real time, allowing hospitals and clinics to respond proactively to potential breaches.

About CyRx360:
CyRx360 specializes in healthcare cybersecurity, offering HIPAA compliance, ransomware protection, 24/7 SOC monitoring, and dark web surveillance. Learn more at https://cyrx360.com.

Media Contact:
Jane Smith
PR Manager, CyRx360
Email: media@cyrx360.com
Phone: (855) 297-9360

