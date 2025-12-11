‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Orlando Bloom Added to FAN EXPO Portland

PORTLAND, Ore., 2025-12-11 — /EPR Network/ — What could be better for The Lord of the Rings fans than the chance to meet the Four Hobbits? How about adding a Sindarin Elf for good measure? At FAN EXPO Portland, January 16-18 at the Oregon Convention Center, they’ll get the full LOTR treatment, as the event today announced that Orlando Bloom, who portrayed “Legolas,” will join the previously announced Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan as celebrity guests at the pop culture extravaganza next month.

Bloom, who also gained acclaim for his co-starring role in the blockbuster franchise Pirates of the Caribbean opposite Johnny Depp, appeared in numerous iterations of LOTR, including The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and the Return of the King between 2001-2003. In addition to the “Will Turner” role in several Pirates films, he has starred in Troy, Romeo and Juliet, Grand Turismo and numerous others.

Bloom will take part in a special experience “On Stage with Orlando Bloom” during the event. Tickets at various categories, as well as photo ops and autographs with Bloom will go on sale on Monday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. PT.

In addition to the five LOTR standouts, FAN EXPO Portland’s celebrity area will be populated by stars like:

• Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation)

• Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride, Saw)

• Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!, American Dad)

• Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!, The Goldbergs)

• Josh Holloway (Lost, Yellowstone)

• Harry Potter duo of Matthew Lewis and Bonnie Wright

• “Peggy the Dog” (Deadpool & Wolverine)

• Manny Jacinto (The Good Place, Star Wars: The Acolyte)

• Mike Colter (Luke Cage, Men in Black³)

• Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Picard)

• Walter Koenig (Star Trek, Babylon 5)

• Judith Hoag (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Armageddon)

• Lana Parrilla (Once Upon a Time, Spin City)

• Brian Tochi (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Revenge of the Nerds)

• Ernie Reyes Jr. (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull)

• François Chau (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Lost)

• Kenn Scott (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, director/Adventures of Johnny Tao)

• Robbie Rist (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Brady Bunch)

• My Hero Academia standouts Eric Vale, David Matranga, J. Michael Tatum, Brandon McInnis and Clifford Chapin

• Hazbin Hotel regulars Christian Borle, Joel Perez and Krystina Alabado

Adult, Youth and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Portland are available now at www.fanexpoportland.com. Advance pricing is available until January 1.

Portland is the second event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events.

