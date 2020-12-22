Singer-songwriter Matthew Quek’s New Single “We Belong” Spreads Message of Hope and Celebrates Diversity

Singapore, 2020-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Local singer and songwriter Matthew Quek announces the release of his latest single, “We Belong”, a rousing song close to his heart – featuring children with disabilities from various schools and organisations. Produced with the creative talent of Eric Wong, who has established himself as a multifaceted musician, movie director and composed songs for various local and regional artists, the song sends a message of hope and positivity urging the formation of an all-inclusive society which is gracious and empathetic towards those with special needs.

Drawing inspiration from some of the youths Matthew mentored, “We Belong” addresses the pertinent issues that people with invisible disabilities or special needs are often faced with, Matthew said: “People with special needs are often excluded from consideration in work and in prospects, therefore denying them of equitability and impartial opportunities even as they seek to better themselves in their quest for acceptance, autonomy and independence. The inability for these individuals to adhere to social norms in very simple ways often causes inherent prejudice, which results in many employers and people writing them off without giving them a chance to prove themselves.”

As someone who has struggled with the effects of having invisible learning disabilities since young, Matthew understands the frustrations faced by those with similar conditions as growing up, he was often ostracised by his peers. The taunts and challenges he was constantly faced with made him withdrawn, and he would have retreated further into a dark abyss of despair if it were not for the support, understanding and help of family and friends who believed in him and did not give up on him. He managed to overcome those feelings of helplessness and abasement through their acceptance, love and understanding, and this was what motivated him to encourage others society to give those with special needs respect in accordance with their intrinsic worth as individuals.

Through the song, the singer hopes to spread the message of hope and positivity, and to make a plea for the acceptance of those with invisible special needs so that they may be meaningfully integrated into society as much as possible. “I have met many youths who may be suffering from conditions that are often ‘invisible’ to people, such as Aspergers or Dyslexia. They have shown tremendous tenacity and grit in overcoming these difficulties in their lives, and they deserve equal opportunities like everyone else. This is especially so with the current economic difficulties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the singer.

Abigail Chay provides the hosting and facilitation in making the participants with Special Educational Needs feel at ease and also makes a guest appearance on the music video. Abigail recounts: “I was excited to work with Matthew in this project, especially after our last successful collaboration in the movie “Unbroken”, in which Matthew produced on his life story. I’m glad that I have been able to contribute toward the success of its execution! The participants were a delight to work with, and their excitement is infectious. Through the song, we hope to spread a positive message and make a call for the acceptance of special needs individuals, including those who are deemed ‘different’ in various ways by society, especially during this difficult period.”

Eric Wong, who previously worked with the singer on the movie “Unbroken”, is the creative producer for “We Belong”.

Explaining the collaboration, Matthew said “Abigail exudes positivity despite the difficulties she went through when she was young. Although she is now a famous comedienne, she has remained humble and has made loving and giving towards others her mission in life. On the other hand, I have had the pleasure of working with Eric for my movie “Unbroken” before, and his professionalism and creative talent is unparalled. It was a natural choice for me to work with him again in this meaningful project once more.”

To raise awareness and promote the launch of the song, an online discussion event was held on Wednesday, 2 December 2020. Hosted by Abigail Chay, the event featured Matthew Quek, with special guests Dr William Wan, General Secretary of the Singapore Kindness Movement, Haikel Fahim, Founder of The Ironing Board and and music producer Eric Wong. In the informal sharing, the guests shared their views and opinion, as well as discussed the issues faced by people with special needs, and the importance of acceptance and inclusivity in society.

Jeffery Chung, owner of Jeffrey Chung models and renowned Xinyao singer, presented a song he wrote specially for the event to express his support to those with special needs to conclude the event.

The production of the song is made possible through the support of the National Arts Council’s Digital Presentation Grant for the Arts. The grant provides support to efforts made by artists in presenting their work via digital mediums in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANNEX A

We Belong

Written and sung by: Matthew Quek

Produced by: Eric Wong

Verse 1

Feeling lost, so lonely, like I’ve never belonged

Oh, I wished I had a friend, yeah

Being different hurts, isolation haunting me on

Down this path of pain, no one seems to care.

It’s when I realised, I truly recognised

I’ve always been a part of the plan, yeah

It’s when I realised, I truly recognised

There is a place I know I belong

Chorus

We belong, we belong, we long for true friendship and love

We’re one of a kind, but we’re of one mind

To know our worth, is who we are

And what’s inside our hearts

We belong, we belong, through trials we’ve learn to strive and never give in

Though we’re not the same, we each have our pain

We’re precious in our special way

We know, we belong.

Verse 2

We press on, and we fight to always be recognised

To be known for who we are, yeah

Each of us has our strengths and talents, but through it all

Oh, our worth is seen in what’s in our hearts.

It’s time to recognise, it’s time to realise

It’s what inside, that matters most of all, yeah

It’s time to recognise, it’s time to realise

‘Cause in the end, we know we belong.

Bridge

No more fences that divide, put our prejudice aside

It’s time to change and show that we care, woah…

It’s time to realise, we’re all specially designed

Let’s change our hearts and put aside all this pantomime

