BIOAYURVEDA Announced the Expansion of Ayurvedic Liquid Soap Range

Noida, India, 2020-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — BIOAYURVEDA has been one of the best Ayurvedic brands in India, offering a range of herbal products for beauty and general wellness. This renowned brand is moving ahead with its sole aim to spread awareness about Pure Organic Ingredients & Zero Synthetics. During the pandemic of Covid-19, they endeavored to expand the range of liquid soap products with pure organic ingredients. Like other essential product range of BIOAYURVEDA, it also maintains premium quality and optimum protection.

“We are glad to announce the launch of liquid soap range, prepared with rare herbal ingredients ensuring maximum protection. Ayurveda’s ancient wisdom has always protected us through its natural therapy. In this pandemic of covid-19, our liquid soap formulation will be ideal on-the-go protection with the softness of natural herbs.” said, CEO Suresh Tiwari.

He also mentioned that BIOAYURVEDA’s pure organic liquid soaps at the best price in India will allow those people who find it difficult to purchase high priced hand washes available in the market. Hand washing is a necessity during this pandemic. Hence it becomes our responsibility to bring awareness among the people and encourage them to fight against this widely spread disease. Until the outbreak of COVID 19, the Indian population used to suffer from diseases caused due to unhygienic practices. This outbreak came as a threat to life and forced people to wash their hands frequently and maintain hygiene. It played a vital role to reduce the number of Diarrhea diseases and provided a shield against Covid-19 effects. Let’s have a look at the recently launched products by this renowned brand:

Neem Natural Liquid Soap – As its name states, this product contains the goodness of Neem to deliver natural germ protection against germs and allergens. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, it allows creating a shield against moisture loss and offers maximum hydration. Margosa, Aloe Vera, Olive Oil, Lemon & Tea Tree Oil ensure its credibility to kill germs. This natural liquid soap form helps to stop the transference of bacteria. As well, it reduces the risk of illness such as cold, flu & eye infection.

Anti Bacterial Ayurvedic Liquid Soap – This product from BIOAYURVEDA contains unique herbs and essential oil properties. Its pure ingredients make it an organic liquid soap that not only cleanses hands but also makes it germ-free. Its powerful anti-oxidant and anti-bacterial compounds provide a safeguard against illness-causing pathogens and germs. Use of Margosa, Reetha, Aloe Vera & Lemon as bioactive components ensures soft hands that hydrate and moisturizes well.

This range of hygienic products from the premium brand is available in the packaging which is recyclable and 100% environment friendly. Packaging of this liquid soap range makes it convenient to use and carry as an on-the-go-protection. It can be used easily at home, office, school, and traveling. Just squeeze the appropriate amount, rub it well on the wet hands and wash it after 20-30 seconds. BIOAYURVEDA always constantly aims to provide better solutions to their customers by keeping in mind the ever-changing requirements. In this pandemic, it will help to get rid of unseen germs daily and stop their transference. This everyday protection essential gives the opportunity to maintain hygiene at any time anywhere.

Why Go for Herbal Hand Wash?

BIOAYURVEDA’s herbal liquid soaps are safe to use as free from chemicals unlike the hand wash available in the market. Its powerful bioactive ingredients ensure optimum protection from the spread of germs and illness. They carry the essence of nature to nourish the skin. It provides soft texture through its gentle effects on the skin. Mild foaming doesn’t cause any irritation and harshness on the skin’s natural layer while cleanses the hand. These benefits are proffered by the vital key ingredients. Aloe Vera, Olive Oil & Tea Tree oil take care of skin’s natural elasticity, moistures, nourishes, and prevents infection. Neem or Margosa & Lemon has potent antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, which provide the best protection from fatal illness by eliminating germs, pathogens, and allergens. These beneficial adaptogenic compounds of BIOAYURVEDA’s liquid soap products protect skin cells against free radical damage.

“We were losing the war against the tiniest organisms when using chemical-based hand wash. Using them was like exposing your hands to hundreds of harsh chemicals. Now with our natural liquid soap range, our customers can take a sigh of relief. Hand washing will be safe and natural.” mentioned by CEO, BIOAYURVEDA Suresh Tiwari.

This premium brand will launch all herbal liquid soap range on its websites and all e-commerce websites Amazon, Snapdeal, Flipkart, Snapdeal, 1 mg, etc. Affordable herbal soap prices will help its customers to maintain hygiene in their daily lives. For customers, who cannot buy online can approach their local stores or Ayurvedic Shop in Delhi. BIOAYURVEDA has been the talk of the town because of its 100% organic products, zero synthetics, and affordable prices in the market. In a short span, it has become the choice of millions of people all over the world.

About BIOAYURVEDA

BIOAYURVEDA accumulates the science of life and modern necessities to bring the purest form of health care products. This premium brand for health and wellbeing allows people to balance the Doshas and enables them to go for a healthy lifestyle. Its latest launch of liquid soap products holds core Ayurvedic properties as manufactured with the ingredients, recommended safe and natural for healthy skin. In this pandemic of Covid-19, this brand took an initiative to change the handwashing behavior with natural care at affordable prices.

