Dental Syringes Market Worth $126.9 Million – Insights and In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Dental Syringes Market by Product (Non-disposable Syringes, Disposable Syringes and Safety Syringes), Type (Aspirating & Non-aspirating), Material (Plastic and Metallic), Region (North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific, and RoW) – Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Dental Syringes Market is expected to reach USD 126.9 Million, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

Growth Boosting Factors:

Growth in Geriatric Population

Government Legislations to Avoid Needlestick Injuries

Technological Advancements

Growing Market Preference for Prefilled Dental Syringes

Ask for Free Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=42523876

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Septodont (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Dentsply International, Inc. (U.S.), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), Vista Dental Products (U.S.), Power Dental USA, Inc. (U.S.), 4tek S.r.l (Italy), A. Titan Instrument Inc. (U.S.), and Delmaks Surgico (Pakistan) were some of the key players operating in the dental syringe market.



Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

On the basis of region, the dental syringes market is segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the presence of a large patient population for target diseases (coupled with rapidly growing geriatric population, especially in Japan and China), rising awareness among healthcare professionals related to needlestick injuries, ongoing government initiatives to modernize & expand healthcare infrastructure, and continuous reduction in product prices.

Ask for Free PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=42523876

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of product, is categorized into three segments, namely, non-disposable syringes, disposable syringes, and safety syringes. The non-disposable syringes segment is expected to dominate the dental syringes market in 2016 mainly due to the growing number of endodontic & periodontic procedures across the globe, significant adoption of non-disposable syringes among dental professionals for administering anesthesia, and greater affordability of these products due to their reusable nature.

Based on type, is segmented into two segments, namely, aspirating syringes, and non-aspirating syringes. The aspirating syringes segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The prominent market position of the aspirating syringes segment can be primarily attributed to the procedural benefits offered by aspirating syringes over conventional syringes (such as easy syringe handling, minimal operational stress, and better operational control), and longer shelf life of metallic syringes (as compared to conventional plastic syringes).