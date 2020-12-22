Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market Worth $2.44 Billion – Asian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ —

“Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market by Product (Scissors, Forceps, Trocar, SIMS, CUSCO), Application (Laparoscopy, Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy, D&C, Ablation, Biopsy), & End User (Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgery Center) – Global Forecast”

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market is expected to reach USD 2.44 Billion, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Growth Boosting Factors:

# High Incidence of Gynecological Diseases

# Increasing Number of Gynecology Surgeries

# Increasing Awareness on Gynecological Diseases

# Emerging Asian Markets

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

The Key market players include B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CooperSurgical Inc. (U.S.), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KLS Martin Group (U.S.), MedGyn Products (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.), and Tetra Surgical (Pakistan).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Based on region, the Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of this market. However, the Asian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR mainly due to the increasing awareness programs, high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing government initiatives focusing on women’s health, and improvements in the healthcare sector of Asian countries.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of products, the Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market is segmented into forceps, scissors, needle holders, dilators, trocars, vaginal speculums, and other instruments. Forceps are expected to account for the largest share of the market. The growth of the forceps segment is attributed to the increase in the number of gynecological surgeries and the repeated use of forceps in most gynecological surgeries.

Based on application, the Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market is further segmented into laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, dilation and curettage, colposcopy, and other applications. Laparoscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Laparoscopy forms the largest and fastest-growing application segment of the market. This is mainly attributed to the various advantages of laparoscopy procedures, which includes less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and fewer intraoperative & postoperative complications.