Reusable Water Bottle Market In-Depth Research Report, Revenue Analysis and Growth Opportunities, 2025

The global Reusable Water Bottle Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global reusable water bottle market is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period, 2019-2025. There has been rise in the adoption of reusable water bottles by most of the consumers. In addition to this, the lifestyle of people is changing rapidly, and their standard of living is improving with time. This has driven the demand for the product from, 2019-2025.

Key Players:

Tupperware Brands Corporation

SIGG Switzerland AG, GmbH

Camelbak Products LLC

Nalge Nunc International Corp.

Klean Kanteen

CamelBak Products LLC

Contigo

Hydaway

Aquasana

Growth Drivers:

The standard of living of people across different regions is improving with time. They are more concerned about their health. Further, the awareness for hazardous effects of using non-biodegradable water bottles is increasing among large number of people. These are some of the factors expected to proliferate the market growth. Furthermore, the buying power of consumers has increased, and they are more inclined towards using convenience goods. This is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Material Type Outlook:

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Silicone

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Specialty Store

Convenience Store

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online

The segment of supermarket & hypermarket distribution channel held the largest market share of about 38.4%, in 2018. The segment of online distribution channel is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Low cost investment in new ventures and increasing usage of e-commerce sites have propelled the segmental growth.

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, the revenue share held by Asia Pacific was more than 30% and it is anticipated to be the largest market for reusable water bottles due to presence of large consumer base, cheap production facilities, and high demand for reusable water bottles. Moreover, buying power of consumers has increased due to the economic growth witnessed in countries like China and India. This has accelerated the growth of regional market.

The global reusable water bottles market is driven by rapid urbanization and improvement in living standards. Reusable water bottles are preferred by large number of consumers because of increasing health awareness and environmental sustainability. Moreover, several initiatives were taken by different countries across the world to safeguard marine life from hazardous plastic waste which is disposed of in the seas and oceans. Such initiatives are expected to proliferating the market growth in future.

