The 2020 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in Technology: CoreAxis Wins Silver

CoreAxis Consulting, a leader in innovative eLearning and Custom Training solutions, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group silver award for excellence in the Excellence in Technology category. CoreAxis’ win was announced on December 10, 2020. The winners are listed at https://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php.

CoreAxis specializes in designing and deploying custom learning solutions that incorporate innovative learning strategies and leading-edge technologies. The team at CoreAxis Consulting is proud to offer this service to their clients, allowing them to develop a learning program that best meets their needs.

“We use the latest innovations in eLearning to provide our clients with the solutions they need,” says Mark Zides, founder and CEO of CoreAxis Consulting. “This award serves as an important milestone in the growth of our agency.”

“Technology is the great enabler of human capital management initiatives. It has never been more important than during this rapid evolution of remote work that challenged everyone to instantly adapt,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. “Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are critical drivers of their organizations’ success, especially in these disruptive times. Their solutions resulted in substantial benefit to their business and the human capital management function. That is the ultimate differentiator: the positive business impact of technology.”

“The Excellence Award in Technology also emphasizes the value of collaboration between HCM leaders, business leaders and technology developers. To win, everyone must work together to meet the needs of all stakeholders, especially the end-users. Technology Award winners met this challenge and created value for everyone,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives, evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

• Product: What was the product’s breakthrough innovation?

• Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

• Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

• Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

About CoreAxis Consulting: For more than 19 years, CoreAxis Consulting has been designing and delivering immersive learning programs. We focus on being creative and practical, combining our high-quality models and eLearning best practices to develop memorable, engaging user experiences through all digital modalities.

From high-impact instructor-led and virtual training to eLearning and virtual reality, our innovative, award-winning solutions provide learners with the concepts and practical application experiences to create measurable results in individual and team performance.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in human capital management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era.

For the last 27 years we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world, influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards were the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and are the gold standard, known as the ‘Academy Awards of Human Capital Management’.

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers. To learn more visit http://www.brandonhall.com.