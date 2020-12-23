Skin Toner Market Size, Share and Growth Rate to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 23, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global skin toner market is expected to reach USD 900.6 million by 2025, according to Million Insights, registering at a 4.7% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025. The market growth is attributed to increasing demand for skin toner among teenagers to cure acne, pimple, and protection from pollution. Working people spend more time outside where this product play an important role in personal grooming. People are adopting healthy intake and exercise habits along with using toner, moisturizing and cleansing became a part of daily routine.

For example, in 2019, Soko Glam, Inc. introduced skin toner with R.E.P. Nutrinature Ultra All-In-One Multitem brand name. Skin toner offers moistening and toning characteristics. In addition, this product help to keep skin hydrated, maintain brightness and softness. It contains several natural ingredients such as rose oil, avocado, and olive. Similarly, in the same year, Janell Stephens introduced its skin care product line with the brand name “Face”. This product line also included makeup remover with toner known as a Fresh Toner. The cost of this product is less than USD 20 and helps to give dewy look.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has negatively impacted the skin toner market. In lockdowns, government has restricted the opening of beauty product outlets and malls. Therefore, the sales of skin toner has decreased, as most of the companies have stopped their production. However, during lockdowns, people got time to find better beauty products to keep skin healthy, especially among women. Therefore, the demand for skin toner has increased through online channels. In addition, several online channels like Nykaa gives free consultation as per skin types which has attracted many female consumers to purchase skin care products including skin toners. The above mentioned factors are expected to drive the product demand in spite of lockdowns.

In 2019, the French brand Gallinée introduced vinegar infused face toner. This product helps to reduce bacteria on the skin. It has post biotics and prebiotics which help to protect from oxidative and radicals that led to keep skin fresh and improve the skin texture. I the same year, South Kora based company K-beauty launched 2-in-1 moisturizer and skin toner under the brand name Laneige’s. It helps to keep skin hydrated and gives softness with USD 33 cost.

The manufactures are spending on product innovation and development to expand their geographical presence and market size.

The fluid form skin toner held the largest market share of more than 70.0%, in 2018 due to its application as per user convenience. Mist form is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of around 5.0% over the forecast period.

By the end of 2025, organic skin toner is expected to generated revenue of more than USD 140 million due to increasing consumers preference foe natural beauty products. In 2018, conventional product dominated to global market and accounted for over 80.0% market share.

Women segment accounted for the largest market share of over 85.0%, in 2018.

Global Skin Toner Market: Key Players

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.; REMEDIES; Dickinson Brands Inc.; THE BODY SHOP; Dr. Hauschka; Mario Badescu Skin Care, Inc.; THAYERS NATURAL; The Ordinary; La Mer Technology, Inc.; and PIXI – SJOVIK LTD.

