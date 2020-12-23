Superdisintegrants Market In-Depth Analysis, Current Trends & Comprehensive Research Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 23, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Superdisintegrants Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global superdisintegrants market size was valued at around USD 258.6 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 487.0 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 7.2%. Superdisintegrants are the materials primarily used in the pharmaceutical preparation of tablets. Due to these materials, the medicinal substances used in the tablet get disintegrated and release their medicinal substances when they come in contact with moisture. Superdisintegrants are the materials or the combinations of materials added to the drug preparation that simplifies the breakup of tablet or capsule content into lesser atoms that liquefy faster than in the absence of disintegrants.

Key Players:

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Roquette Frères S.A.

FMC Corporation

DFE Pharma

Huber Corporation

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Growth Drivers:

This growth in the market is expected due to the rising population of elderly people, pediatric patients, the growing market for the generic drugs, and arrival of the new superdisintegrant materials. Yet there are certain factors which will restrict the growth of this market, for example the expenditure on the research and development is going down.

The healing action of these preparations is acquired through a typical way alike disintegration followed by dissolution. Superdisintegrants are normally used at a small level in the hard dose method, classically 1-10 % by weight comparative to the total weight of the dose unit.

The worldwide market of the superdisintegrants is split by Product type (Natural, Synthetic, Others), Application type (Tablets, Capsules), Therapeutic area (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Infectious Disease, hematology), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The “synthetic” superdisintegrants market is further classified into crospovidone, modified scratch, ion exchange resins, calcium silicates, and modified cellulose.

Product Outlook:

Croscarmellose sodium

Crospovidone

Sodium starch glycolate

Ion exchange resin

Dosage Form Outlook:

Tablets and Capsules

Mouth-dissolving Films

Regional Outlook:

The synthetic segment dominates the market. North America leads the market; followed by Europe. The driving factors for this growth include development of new forms of oral dosage coupled with continuous efforts toward providing compliant and superior products. The other factors include increasing incidences of neurological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and the other related diseases.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR. This will be due to rising expenditure on the healthcare products and growing healthcare awareness, increasing healthcare infrastructure and outsourcing of excipient manufacturing to Asian countries, for example: China and India.

