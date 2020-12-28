Router and Switch Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2022

The Router and Switch Market is expected to gain USD 41.03 billion by 2022. Trends such as adoption to BYOD is encouraging companies to raise their allocation of budgets to enhance network security. The rise in need to enhance network security for effective management and offering support to multiple devices coupled with risk mitigation is expected to result in further market development during the forecast period.

Router and Switch Market is driven by factors such as rise in internet users and increase in bandwidth usage coupled with increase in use of Ethernet technology. Mobile phones have now become an important part of communication from the business point of view for speedy business operations. Rise in network communications and lowered operational costs with minimized time consumption are some of the factors responsible for the market growth in the forecast period.

Router and Switch Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

  • Internet Exchange Router
  • Service Provider Core Router
  • Multiservice Edge Router
  • Ethernet Service Edge Router
  • ATM Switch

Multi-service edge router is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 3.4% by 2022.

Router and Switch Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

  • BRAS
  • Ethernet Aggregation
  • Ethernet Access
  • Internet Data Center
  • Others

The key players in the router & switch market include Actelis Networks, ADTRAN, ADVA Optical, ECI Telecom, Ericsson, Force10 Networks, Cisco Systems, Hatteras Networks, Huawei Technologies, Juniper Networks, RAD Data Communications Networks, Seabridge Networks, Tellabs Inc, ZTE Corporation, Telco Systems, ANDA Networks, Ceterus Networks and Foundry Networks.

Router and Switch Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • MEA

