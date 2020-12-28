Modified Maize Starch Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2027

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the global Modified Maize Starch market. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2018, and key prospects over the forecast period 2018 – 2027.

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections of the Modified Maize Starch market, both at global and regional levels. The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Modified Maize Starch market. After reading the Modified Maize Starch market report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Modified Maize Starch market

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

The Modified Maize Starch market report offers assessment of prevailing opportunities in various regions and evaluates their shares of revenue by the end of different years of the assessment period. Key regions covered comprise:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Key Company Developments

Archer Daniel Midland Co. has initiated construction in its Bulgarian corn wet mill facility that manufactures starch products, modified starch products, and liquid sweeteners among other food ingredients. This expansion will enable processing of 900,000 tonnes annually.

Cargill (Minneapolis), a leading modified starch manufacturer has launched a new line called SimPure that includes functional native starches that are clean-label starches.

Grain Processing Corporation (GPC), a subsidiary of Kent Corporation, has recently received non-GMO project verification at its Indiana production facility for maltodextrin and corn syrup solids.

Some of the leading manufacturers in the global modified maize starch market are Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc., and Kent Corporation among others.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

The global Modified Maize Starch market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Modified Maize Starch market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Modified Maize Starch market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares.

Which strategies will enable top players in the Modified Maize Starch market to expand their geographic footprints?

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future?

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants?

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas?

