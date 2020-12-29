Direct Attach Cable Market Growth, Analysis and Demand by Regions till 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 29, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global direct attach cable market size is projected to touch USD 13.3 billion by the end of 2025, as per the report released by Million Insights. It is projected to ascend with a CAGR of 36.4% from 2018 to 2025.The rising preference for direct attach cables for the purpose of data storage is predicted to fuel the product demand over the estimated period. Growing spending by producers in highly efficient pluggable products is anticipated to propel the demand for DAC and fiber optics. Moreover, optical fibers act as a crucial transmission medium between HPC and data centers to enable stability and flexibility in data transmission. The cables preferred for interconnect applications and short-range data transmission.

The growing penetration of internet is encouraging manufacturers to spend in R&D in order to introduce advanced products for data transmission. The manufacturing of optical fibers is an expensive and cumbersome process, researchers are emphasizing on the development of reliable products, while keeping the overall cost product low.

Increasing application of active optical fibers in consumer electronics and digital signage is anticipated to accelerate the growth of direct attach cable market over the estimated duration. Active HDMI fiber optics are widely preferred over copper cables in various consumer electronics such as 4K TVs owing to their higher bandwidth than copper cables.

The high risk of replacement of optical and copper cables is poised by wireless broadband, which is predicted to restrain the market growth in the upcoming years. Wireless networking provides internet facilities to the rural population. Moreover, a less cost of investment and technological enhancement resulting in excellent internet speed are few other factors promoting wireless broadband demand. Wireless broadband satisfies the need of businesses more efficiently than copper or optical owing to low installation charges, higher stability, and enhanced reliability.

The key players are focusing on expanding their product array through innovative offers. For example, Nexans in 2018, introduced the addition of direct attach cables and active fiber optics to its data center product offering. These cables can improve the product portfolio of the data center and can offer reliable, cost-effective, and effective performance solutions.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Technological innovation has promoted the development of high-speed pluggable products to enhance high-density applications.

The CFP division is projected to ascend with a CAGR of 38.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Market players are emphasizing on expanding their product array through innovative offers, which are predicted to accelerate the growth of direct attach cable market.

Global Direct Attach Cable Market: Key Players

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd; Methode Electronics; Arista Networks, Inc.; TE Connectivity Ltd.;Avago Technologies Ltd; Shenzhen Gigalight Technology Co., Ltd; Hitachi, Ltd.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Panduit; 3M; ProLabs Ltd; Emcore Corporation; Solid Optics; FCI Electronics; Molex, LLC;Juniper Networks; The Siemon Company; Nexans; Finisar Corporation; and Cleveland Cable Company.

