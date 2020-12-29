Silt Curtain Market Share, Business Strategy and Forecast 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 29, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global silt curtain market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.4 million in the year 2025. It is anticipated to register growth with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025.This growth can be associated with rising awareness about environmental degradation owing to construction activities near the shores of water bodies.

Its usage across the water bodies for reducing the loosening of soil is also gaining traction thereby boosting its demand in the upcoming years. Moreover, rules and regulations being imposed by governing bodies of countries like Germany and the U.S. over usage of silt curtains is expected to surge its demand.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The global silt curtain market has been negatively impacted due to the ongoing COIVD-19 crisis. The imposition of lockdown and travel restrictions has resulted in the shortage of skilled labourers for construction activities near the seashore. Also, suspensions or delays in the construction activities by governing authorities owing to lack of funds and surging need to focus on the healthcare sector rather than infrastructure development has reduced the demand for silt curtains. Also, hindrance in the supply chain of the key players due to restrictions over international cargo movement is anticipated to hamper the market growth. However, rising awareness about the usage of water devoid of sediments is projected to trigger the market growth to some extent over the post-pandemic period.

The Type I silt curtains segment also named as turbidity curtains is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2025 owing to its usage across construction projects along the roadside, calm lakes, and small ponds. The Type II curtains segment is expected to generate USD 1.7 million by 2025.

The erosion control application segment is anticipated to generate USD 824.7 thousand by 2025 due to rising environmental awareness about the growth of vegetation. Moreover, the construction segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.9% owing to its rising usage in construction and repair of civil works, bridges, rock walls, jets, joining of waterways, and coastal or marine dredging.

North America is anticipated to generate USD 2.8 million due to the rising environmental concerns like storms and hurricanes. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2025 owing to sanctioning, commencement, and construction of water bodies across developing countries like India, China.

Key players are engaged in product development and innovation to gain competitive advantage over the other players. They are also offering services like maintenance, repair, project management and design support. For instance, Nilex Inc. is providing solutions that could reduce water pollution.

Global Silt Curtain Market: Key Players

Nilex Inc., ACME Environmental, Elastec, and GEI Works.

