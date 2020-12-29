Fatty Acid Esters Market Top Profiles | Global Trend & Scope Analysis | Forecast To 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 29, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Fatty Acid Esters Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Fatty Acid Esters market was valued at USD 1,830.2 million in 2014 and is expected to reach USD 2.44 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 4.6%. Fatty Acid Ester market is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand in the food industry, cosmetics, and personal care. In the food industry, Medium chain triglycerides (MCT) are used in weight loss programs as they have fat-burning properties and low calorific content.

Key Players:

Cargill

DuPont

Evonik Industries

Estelle Chemicals

Faci Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

P&G Chemicals

The Seydel Companies Inc.

Fine Organics

Oleon N.V.

KLK Oleo

Growth Drivers:

The rising obesity and growing concern related to beauty and fitness are the factors projected to stimulate the market growth. Moreover, the regulatory policies and escalating consumer awareness level regarding bio-based products and polymers are the key factors presumed to drive the development of this industry. Technological advancement is one of the vital factors expected to increase the efficiency and production of FEAs owing to genetic engineering. Furthermore, the evolving fatty profiles of vegetable oils such as sunflower oil, palm oil and canola and the introduction of high-yielding crops are estimated to escalate the production of FEAs.

The increasing entrenched oil consumption due to the proliferation of processed fried foods is anticipated to drive the demand in food industries. In addition, rising living standards and declining edible oil prices are other drivers projected to fuel the growth of global fatty acid ester market. The market on the basis of the product is segmented into isopropyl esters (isopropyl myristate and isopropyl palmitate), glycerol monostearate (GMS), medium chain triglycerides (MCT), and other esters such as sucrose, polyol, and emollient. GMS is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the high usage in food industry mainly for frozen foods and ice creams as thickening agent and emulsifiers.

Product Type Outlook:

Medium Chain Triglycerides

Glycerol Monostearate

Isopropyl Esters (Palmitate & Myristate)

Application Outlook:

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Lubricants

Food Processing

Surfactants & Detergents

Pharmaceuticals

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the key regions identified in this industry are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to dominate the market followed by Europe owing to the high consumer awareness level regarding beauty and fitness. In addition increasing adoption of MCT is projected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the decade owing to the rising disposable income in this region. This has led to increasing consumption of fatty and processed foods.

