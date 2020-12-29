Optical Coating Market Segmented by Regions, Types and Applications with Forecast Report from 2020 – 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 29, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Optical Coating Market is expected to cross USD 19.70 billion by 2022. An optical surface presents an ideal optical behaviour. Thin film optics is a significant subject that encompasses the whole of optics and optical coating. Commercially, the performance of an optical coating lies in the difference between the layer interfaces, thickness of individual layers, and presence of number of layers.

Optical coating market is highly driven by the rise in use of AR coatings for camera, mobile, smartphones, solar cells, and corrective lenses. Rise in demand from end-use industries, military, aerospace, and defense is likely to propel the market growth in the forecast period. Increasing use of application in electronics is expected to highly contribute to the market growth in the forecast period.

Global Optical Coatings Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Anti-reflective Coating

Reflective Coating

Filter Coating

Conductive Coating

Electrochromatic Coating

Others

Global Optical Coating Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Consumer Electronics

Solar

Medical

Architecture

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Telecommunication

Others

The key players in the optical coating industry include ZEISS Group, PPG Industries, DuPont Inc., and Nippon Sheet Glass Co & Ltd.

Global Optical Coatings Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

