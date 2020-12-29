Commercial Flooring Market Size, Share and Competitive Landscape 2020-2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 29, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Commercial Flooring Market is expected to cross USD 47.69 billion by 2025. Floorings are essential components of any commercial structure that is gaining a wider prominence in applications that include automobiles, aviation, manufacturing, and aerospace. Technological advances and stylish trends have paved the way for market growth in the past few years along with users’ shift from regular flooring to cost effective yet eco-friendly flooring alternatives, made of bamboo, glass, polyester, and hardwood.

In addition, the installation of novel products in residential and commercial domain emphasizing on innovative techniques have driven the commercial flooring industry in the recent years. The market is also influenced by increase of production in the automobile sector that demands car flooring. Overall, the commercial flooring market is expected to witness a significant CAGR in the forecast period.

Access Commercial Flooring Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/commercial-flooring-market

Commercial flooring industry is driven by factors such as rise in the number of commercial and business spaces in emerging economies, coupled with rise in manufacturing sector. In addition, consumption of construction materials comprising floor coverings is likely to gain a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period. Rise in construction sector due to expansion of business on the global scale and change in lifestyle of people propel the market growth in the forecast period. In addition, rise in demand from automotive and manufacturing sector and refineries is likely to fuel the market growth in the forecast period.

Commercial flooring market is segmented by product, application, and geography. Product segment includes soft covering, resilient flooring, non-resilient flooring and seamless flooring. Application segment for commercial flooring industry includes healthcare, education, retail, leisure & hospitality, public buildings and commercial buildings.

The key players in the commercial flooring industry include Tarkett, Mannington Mills, James Halstead, Nora, Tajima, Novalisa, Milliken Floor Covering, NOX Corporation and Toli Flooring.

Geographical segmentation for commercial flooring market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America market dominates the global market accounting for a higher market share and increase in infrastructural developments and urbanization. Asia-Pacific market accounts for a significant share in the global market owing to constant supply of raw materials and presence of manufacturing base in large.

Request a Sample Copy of Commercial Flooring Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/commercial-flooring-market/request-sample

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Commercial Flooring Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4. Commercial Flooring: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Commercial Flooring: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Commercial Flooring: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com