Machine Translation Market Size Analysis | Segmentation & Opportunities | Forecast To 2022

The global Machine Translation Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global machine translation market is anticipated to reach USD 983.3 million by 2022. Increasing quantity of website content, growing requirement for cost competence in translation, and the huge quantity of language knowledge demanded exceeds the capability of human translation, which consecutively is expected to propel the machine translation industry.

Key Players:

AppTek

Asia Online Pte Ltd.

Cloudwords

IBM Corporation

Lighthouse IP Group

Lingo24 Ltd.

Lingotek Inc.

Lionbridge Technologies Inc.

Lucy Software and Services GmbH

Moravia IT

Pangeanic

Growth Drivers:

Globalization increases the demand to deal with the linguistic variety of local audiences and web content. The fabrication of content generated online, increasing the importance of business in budding markets, and the demand for allowing worldwide collaboration amongst employees is likely to drive machine translation industry growth over the forecast period.

Machine translation price are far inferior to that of conventional human translation. It is also rapid than human translation. It is commonly utilized for soaring volume content that would or else take gigantic resources for translation, and this is likely to fuel the machine translation industry. Accessibility of free of charge translation engines and shortage of translation accuracy is expected to restrain market expansion over the forecast period. Main restraints for the machine translation industry are a shortage of quality, demand for expert skills and editing, opposition from free translation service provider, and complexity in estimation & measurement of quality. One of the major shifts budding in the market is the incorporation of the translation procedures in the project plan.

Application Outlook:

Automotive

Military & Defense

Electronics

IT

Healthcare

Regional Outlook:

On the basis of the geographical region, this market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle east and Africa. North America is expected to capture maximum revenue over the forecast period. Machine translation is very effectual way of eradicating language barriers around various regions. The main factor responsible for the expansion of the North American machine translation industry is the growing number of government initiatives and service providers in the area.

The presence of a huge quantity of service providers has assisted them to boost market expansion in the U.S. Google, Microsoft, two of the greatest technology providers are based in the North America who have made SMT (statistical machine translation) technology admired with their online engines. Increasing Globalization and requirement to deal with different cultural groups have to lead to the increased recognition of translation technology in Asia Pacific. The increasing proliferation of smartphones and growing penetration of internet are likely to fuel machine translation market expansion in Asia Pacific over the forecast period. The demand to address various cultural groups and growing globalization is expected to fuel the expansion of the machine translation system in Asia Pacific. The main challenge of this market in Asia Pacific is the need for specialist skills, shortage of quality, complexity in measurement & estimation of quality, and increasing competition from free language conversion.

