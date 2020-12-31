Isobutanol Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2022

Felton, California , USA, Dec 31, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Isobutanol Market is expected to reach USD 1.18 billion by 2022. Isobutanol is also termed, as isobutyl alcohol, 2-Methylpropan-1-ol, or 2-Methyl-1-propanol is an organic compound with the molecular formula (CH3) 2CHCH2OH and molecular weight 74.123 g/mol. it is a colorless aliphatic alcohol and is a flammable liquid. It is exclusively used as a solvent in chemical reactions and as a starting material for organic synthesis. It is mainly found as a volatile constituent of urine and rises from gut microbial metabolism.

The Isobutanol Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Rising demand amongst end users like chemical and oil & gas and its properties like limited miscibility and medium volatility are documented as major factors of Isobutanol Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, fluctuations in pricing and supply of crude oil may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. Isobutanol industry is segmented based on type, end user, and region.

Access Isobutanol Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/isobutanol-market

Isobutanol Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Synthetic Isobutanol

Bio based Isobutanol

Others

Isobutanol Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Oil & Gas

Solvents & Coatings

Chemical Intermediate

Others

The key players of Isobutanol industry are Perstorp Holding AB and Sasol Ltd., BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Oxea GmbH, Eastman Chemical Company, Formosa Plastics Corp., Toray, and Fitesa. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

Request a Sample Copy of Isobutanol Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/isobutanol-market/request-sample

Isobutanol Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com