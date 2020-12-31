Stain Remover Products Market Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 31, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global stain remover products market size is projected to touch USD 27.2 billion by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% through the forecast period of 2019-2025. Improving standard of living is anticipated to drive the adaption of cleaning products for maintaining health and hygiene is projected to have positively influence the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing awareness of consumers towards apparel care especially amongst the middle-income groups in emerging economies like India and China is anticipated to propel the growth of the industry.

Spray stain-remover products are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Major manufacturers like Church & Dwight, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Unilever and Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa are focusing on launching new range of products in the spray category. For example, Reckitt Benckiser group introduced its product Vanish Oxi Action Spray that contains oxi powerlift which helps in removing all types of stains from the fabrics

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The textiles industry was at the receiving end owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the industry has witnessed a significant decline in both demand and production. The industry is labour-intensive and employs millions of people across the world. Owing to the strict lockdown measures, the industry witnessed a rapid decline. Countries such as India, C hina and the United States are the major textile producers in the world. India, in particular, is largely dependent on the export of textile as textile accounts for nearly 30% of its all export. Owing to the COVID-19, India witnessed a nearly 90% drop in the production of ready-made garments and yarn in the month of April 2020.

However, with the systematic opening of economies across the globe, the textile industry is witnessing significant growth. Most of the textile firms have started their operation, albeit with a limited workforce, which, in turn, is projected to revive the market growth over the next few years.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Over the last few years, key players have been using marketing strategies like launching new products, increasing exclusive stores, concentrating on e-commerce and celebrity endorsements for meeting the increasing demand of technologically advanced products in the region. For example, Kao Corporation launched its product under the brand name “Attack Jazi” in July 2019, which enabled them to gain traction in the market as the product not only retains the fabric quality but also its color after wash.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest and fastest developing market, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

North America dominated the market with the largest market share of 30% in 2018

The powder segment in the product category dominated the stain remover products market with over 31.9% of share in 2018

Online distribution channel is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period

Global Stain Remover Products Market: Key Players

Church & Dwight;S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.;The Procter & Gamble Company; The Clorox Company; Amway; CR BRANDS; Biokleen; LG Household & Health Care Ltd.; Unilever; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

