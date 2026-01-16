NEPCON JAPAN Opens Next Week at Tokyo Big Sight with 1,850 Exhibitors, Marking its 40th Anniversary

TOKYO, Japan, 2026-01-16 — /EPR Network/ — RX Japan is all set to host the 40th edition of NEPCON JAPAN, one of the world’s leading technology trade shows, from January 21–23, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight. This milestone event will be held alongside three major exhibitions — AUTOMOTIVE WORLD, Factory Innovation Week, and Smart Logistics Expo — creating one of Asia’s largest technology gatherings.

The combined shows are expected to feature 1,850 exhibitors and attract 92,000 visitors, offering an unparalleled platform for professionals across electronics, automotive, manufacturing, and logistics sectors.

In addition, more than 200 technical seminars will take place during the three-day event, delivering insights from industry leaders such as Dr. Rao R. Tummala (Emeritus Professor, Georgia Institute of Technology/Advisor of Indian Semiconductor Mission, Government of India) and leading global companies such as Rapidus Corp., ASE (Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. ), Intel, Infineon Technologies Japan, StarPower Semiconductor, Resonac Corp., and TSMC Japan 3DIC R&D Center Inc.

NEPCON JAPAN has been recognised for four decades as a comprehensive showcase for innovations in electronics manufacturing, semiconductors, and advanced packaging technologies. For its 40th anniversary edition, the exhibition will span the entire Tokyo Big Sight venue, providing attendees with expanded opportunities to explore cutting-edge solutions and network with industry pioneers.

“The 40th year of NEPCON JAPAN will be a grand celebration of the global electronics industry that it has grown alongside. With over 1,850 exhibitors from all over the world, the three-day event will serve as a massive showcase of R&D, manufacturing, and packaging technologies, alongside its co-located shows,” said Masaki Soda, Show Director.

Free visitor registration for NEPCON JAPAN is now open at: https://bit.ly/NEPCONTokyo2026RegJan. For more details and updates, visit the official website: https://www.nepconjapan.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html.