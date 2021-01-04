Apty acknowledged as Highest-Rated Digital Adoption Platform for fourth quarter in a row

FRISCO, Texas, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Apty’s Enterprise Digital Adoption Platform was ranked as the top Digital Adoption Solution for the fourth consecutive quarter.

In the latest G2 reports released this month, Apty maintained its No. 1 position in the growing digital adoption solution category. Apty has consistently ranked first for the last four quarters.

“I’m proud of our team for continuing to deliver the best Customer Experience and the most value to our clients,” said Krishna Dunthoori, Apty CEO and Founder. “The features we’re planning to release in the coming months will only further solidify our position as the most-loved digital adoption platform for enterprises.”

Apty’s Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) software is designed for medium to large enterprises as well as cloud-based software vendors.

Apty helps enterprises increase the value out of their business-critical software investments by making it easier for employees to onboard and use the applications. Apty works with leading enterprise software platforms including CRM (Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics), ERP (ServiceNow, NetSuite), HCM (Oracle Cloud HCM, Workday), Work Management (CA PPM, Clarity).

“I think we have been successful in winning the hearts of our customers thanks to our unique ability to understand the struggles enterprises face with software adoption,” Dunthoori said. “We’ve built a product that easily addresses the most common problems through intelligent on-screen guidance and actionable insights.”

For more information about Apty, visit apty.io.