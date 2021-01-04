Luxembourg, Luxembourg, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — At present, the new generation of technological revolution and industrial transformation represented by the blockchain is reconstructing the global innovation landscape and reshaping the world economic structure. The development of blockchain has entered a new stage of deep integration with the industry, and the industrial blockchain will be the biggest landing direction of blockchain in the future.

With the significant acceleration of the application of blockchain technology, the value of industrial blockchain empowering all walks of life is rapidly emerging. In 2021, the application of blockchain technology will enter a new stage of the “Big Explosion of Industrial Blockchain”. Industrial Blockchain 2.0 = Industry Uplink + Asset Uplink + Data Uplink + Technology Integration + CBDC. In 2021, five major trends will emerge in the blockchain industry. The first trend is that “blockchain+” will become the main battlefield for innovation and entrepreneurship; the second trend is that digital international currency will become the key driving force for the digital transformation of the industry; the third trend is blockchain, 5G, artificial intelligence, and big data will change the shape of society. Trend four is that “asset chain” has become the general trend, and trend five is the emergence of opportunities for data elements.

Libra is the world’s first cryptocurrency initiated by a large network giant. In addition to Facebook, major institutions have participated. In particular,such as Visa, Mastercard, Paypal, and Uber .Facebook has a global social network base of 2.4 billion, and the promotion speed of Libra is expected to be no less than the promotion speed of WeChat Spring Festival Gala. Although dual-regulated Facebook is not a physical asset, Facebook has been listed and is also a type of asset.

BNB runs through the entire Binance ecosystem. As the native currency of the Binance chain, BNB has many usage scenarios: powering transactions on the chain, acting as a fee on the Binance exchange, in-store payment, and more scenarios.

NEO is a public chain project similar to Ethereum. It is a smart contract ecosystem that allows users to automatically store and exchange digital assets. In order to compete with more mature smart contracts, NEO pursue to achieve the goal of “smart economy”with the evolving technology continuously.

XEM launched the blockchain token in March 2015. This is an innovative enterprise-level application’s memory blockchain platform. Specific applications mainly include finance, payment, e-commerce, reward points system, supply chain, and Internet of Things (IoT). ), education, games, augmented reality (AR), social media, marketing, copyright protection, system integrators, transportation, real estate, charitable donations, etc., have landing applications currently.

EAGLE COIN is a new generation of blockchain ecological application tokens that can be expected in 2021, which also integrates industrial blockchains. EAGLE COIN was initiated by Trans Reach International Group and is expected to be available in August 2021. The self-developed main chain realizes various fields ,such as financial settlement, traceability deposits, data services, etc. Which is to meet the needs of all aspects of the future business world and daily life, and form a business environment of joint participation, joint construction and sharing, and build a new ecological layout of business with multi-party participation and multi-party benefit.

Blockchain is a technology that can fundamentally change the supply chain in the future, but the outside world knows very little about blockchain. In 2021, the blockchain application field will focus on government services, finance, medical health and smart manufacturing, and form mainstream scene markets such as deposit certificates, supply chain finance, and telemedicine.