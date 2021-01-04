Andrew Jones Auctions will Ring in 2021 with a Pair of Online DTLA Collections & Estates auctions, January 12th and 27th

Downtown Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Andrew Jones Auctions will greet the New Year with two big online sales in January. Both will be DTLA Collections & Estates auctions. The first, on Tuesday, January 12th, will feature select American and English decorative arts. The Wednesday, January 27th event will be broad and varied, highlighted by fine Chinese and Asian works of art.

“As we head into 2021, after an amazingly successful 2020, we start strong with a marathon of nearly 900 lots over two sales in January,” said Andrew Jones, the president and CEO of Andrew Jones Auctions. “The auctions are full of eclectic, whimsical and interesting items spanning hundreds of years of world culture.” Both auctions will begin promptly at 10 am Pacific time.

The January 12th auction will be led by rare American and English decorative arts, pulled from lifetime collections across southern California. Offered will be American and English antiques, decorative arts, paintings, ceramics, glassware, folk art, books, documents and ephemera, including a ship’s passport signed by Thomas Jefferson and countersigned by James Madison in April 1805 (est. $3,000-$5,000), and a land grant signed by Andrew Jackson (est. $500-$800).

The fine art selections range from paintings to prints and sculpture, and feature a full-length portrait of a girl, thought to be Elizabeth O’Kane, done in 1842 by George Henry Durrie (est. $5,000-$7,000); a moody Hudson River School riverscape of a View Between 6th & 7th Lake, John Brown Track (North Woods), Rockwell Pt. (est. $3,000-$5,000); as well as a portrait bust of Abraham Lincoln, after the model rendered by George Bissell (1839-1920) (est. $800-$1,200).

Also sold will be pieces by Carducius Plantagenet Ream, Stanley Arthurs, Walter Markmann, Arthur Hoeber, Ransome Gillet Holdredge, Winifred Hunt-Waldner, George Howell Gay, the Prior-Hamblin School, Simon Peter Shafer, William Henry (Harry) Hilliard, Edward Borein, Jane Wooster Scott, Streeter Blair, Carmelita Geraghty Wilson, Henry Otto Wix, Max Weyl, Dan Muller and others.

Antique furniture will feature an American Classical carved mahogany drop leaf table by Michael Allison, circa 1817 (est. $2,000-$4,000); an early 19th century Federal parcel gilt mahogany fret carved mirror by Charles F. Montgomery of Boston (est. $800-1,200); a late 18th century Pennsylvania Chippendale walnut two-part Dutch cupboard (est. $4,000-$6,000); and a pair of Federal inlaid flame mahogany fold top card tables, Massachusetts, early 19th century (est. $800-$1,200).

Also up for bid will be a Chippendale cherry tall chest of drawers, Northampton County, Pa., fourth quarter 18th century (est. $1,000-$1,500); A Federal parcel ebonized faux grain painted tall case clock, Riley Whiting, Winchester, Connecticut, early 19th century (est. $600-$800); as well as Windsor chairs, jelly cupboards, candle stands and armchairs and an ottoman by Stickley.

Unusual folk-art finds include tramp art frames, theorems, a whirly gig, textiles and samplers, carnival game wheels, walking sticks, a barber pole, a 48-star American flag commemorating Arizona and New Mexico statehood, 1912-1959 (est. $400-$600), and photos and memorabilia from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

The January 27th sale features a strong section of Chinese works of art, highlighted by a pair of hardwood side chairs (est. $10,000-$15,000); ceramics, including an array yixing pottery, a jade buckle, formerly in the Renezhai Collection (est. $2,000-$3,000); a Ming Dynasty carved stone head of Buddha (est. $3,000-$5,000); a bamboo brush pot (est. $500-$700); scroll paintings, a hongmu seal chest (est. $700-$900), as well as other Asian works.

These include a Korean miniature silver inlaid iron cabinet (est. $700-$900); a Tibetan repoussé gilt copper model of a Nagaraja, 16th/17th century (est. 3,000-$5,000); a gilt metal model of a seated lama (est. $1,000-1,500); a 17th century Japanese noh mask (est. $600-$800); an organic form burlwood and bamboo basket from the Meiji Period (est. $400-$600); and a collection of woodblock prints among a host of other items.

Fine art offerings include a Rinaldo Frattolillo screenprint titled Mr. Goodbar (Testosterone), 2007 (est. $2,000-$3,000) and other works by Donald Bradford, two post Cubist still life paintings by Claude Lacaze (each est. $800-$1,200), Bernard Lorjou, Arthur Heyer, Rodney Smith and multiples from Jean de Paleologue (Pal), George Rochegrosse, Marc Chagall, Salvador Dali, Frans Masereel, Edward Beckett, Jules Cheret, Jules Alexandre Grun, Henri Fantin-Latour and many others.

Furnishings and accessories range from antique English vernacular to mid-century modern, with examples that include a George III oak settee, 18th century (est. $800-$1,200); a William and Mary oak gateleg table, late 17th/early 18th century (est. $500-$700); plus cricket tables and joint stools to a Mogens Koch Danish mahogany cupboard, mid-20th century (est. $1,000-1,500).

Also up for bid will be a set of six Emeco brushed aluminum Navy stools (est. $300-$500); Craig Wright designed carpets, a Bjorn Wiinblad four-tier blue and white earthenware fountain, circa 1968 (est. $400-$600); two Cedric Hartman brass and stainless-steel floor lamps (est. $1,500-$2,000) and a Lolita suspension ceiling light by Nika Zupanc for Moooi (est. $100-$200).

Internet bidding for both online-only auctions will be facilitated by AndrewJonesAuctions.com, Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Safe, physically distanced previews will be held by appointment only at the Andrew Jones Auctions gallery prior to each auction. Plans may change in accordance with Los Angeles County Department of health Covid-19 restrictions. Contact the gallery for details. The gallery is located at 2221 South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles. Absentee bids will also be accepted. To schedule a preview appointment, call (213) 748-8008.

For more information about Andrew Jones Auctions and the online-only DTLA Estates & Collections auctions planned for January 12th and 27th, visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com.

About Andrew Jones Auctions:

Opened in the summer of 2018, Andrew Jones Auctions is a full-service fine art and antiques auction house specializing in the liquidation of estates and collections featuring fine art, antiques and collectibles. The firm understands market trends and has foresight for the 21st century. The highly experienced staff has a wealth of knowledge with international savvy, having worked for many years at major international auction houses in North America and Europe, sourcing property from all corners of the United States. Andrew Jones Auctions’ sales are diverse and eclectic, and feature fine diamonds to contemporary art, spanning from antiquity to today.

For more information, visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Aileen Ward

Andrew Jones Auctions

2221 So. Main Street

Los Angeles, CA 90007 (USA)

(213) 748-8008

aileen@andrewjonesauctions.com