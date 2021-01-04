RubyRussia 2020: How the largest Ruby event went online

Moscow, Russia, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — For 10 years in a row, we have organized the annual RubyRussia conference in Moscow. Last year, we managed to bring together over 800 Ruby developers including Yukihiro Matsumoto, Aaron Patterson, Nick Suterrer, and other Ruby stars.

Even though many things have not gone according to plan in 2020, we managed to make the conference a success in an online format, getting more than 600 attendees during just the first day of the event!

Learn more about the challenges of transferring such a large event online, find tips for holding online events, and get links to the reports about complexity in Rails projects, design and development of an asynchronous architecture, and much more:

https://evrone.com/rubyrussia-2020