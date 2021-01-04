RubyRussia 2020: How the largest Ruby event went online

Posted on 2021-01-04 by in Internet & Online, Media, Software, Technology // 0 Comments

Moscow, Russia, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — For 10 years in a row, we have organized the annual RubyRussia conference in Moscow. Last year, we managed to bring together over 800 Ruby developers including Yukihiro Matsumoto, Aaron Patterson, Nick Suterrer, and other Ruby stars.

Even though many things have not gone according to plan in 2020, we managed to make the conference a success in an online format, getting more than 600 attendees during just the first day of the event!

Learn more about the challenges of transferring such a large event online, find tips for holding online events, and get links to the reports about complexity in Rails projects, design and development of an asynchronous architecture, and much more: 

https://evrone.com/rubyrussia-2020

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!