7th Edition of Arunachal Film Festival Announced

Delhi, India, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Arunachal Film Federation has announced the dates of the seventh edition of the Arunachal Film Festival, which will be held on 27 and 28 December.

FFA General Secretary, Shambo Flago, informed that the annual film festival and film competition would be organised like every other year in a press conference. This film awards in Arunachal will have a documentary, feature, and two short films; one topic has a restricted theme based on unemployment and mental health, and another one will be open to all themes and topics.

Arunachal Film Festival 2020 has also issued some guidelines about the films. The films must complete the ten-minute time frame with 1080 p at 25fps.H.264 resolution; these films have to be submitted online through the official AFF India website. The feature film requires offline submission in the temporary office of FFA, Sector-A, Itanagar.

The last date of submission for this Film award in India is 30th November for open themed short films, feature films, and documentary. The last date for the theme-restricted short film is 2nd December. The applicant must have a bonafide of Arunachal to participate and will be given cash prizes. The competition criteria can be accessed through the FFA official website and Facebook Page.

This Film festival in India will also extend their appreciation and give away awards to the best director, actor, actress, supporting roles, negative roles, lyricist, musician, vocalist, and more.

