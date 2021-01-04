Baron Palace Sahl Hasheesh’s Swim-Up Suites is the best choice for Honeymooners and Couples

Sahl Hasheesh, Egypt, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ —

This soothing view is a perfect romantic escape for any newly married couple. Our cozy swim-up suites located in Baron Palace Sahl Hasheesh is uniquely designed to fit couples and especially honeymooners who are not seeking lavish digs.

It’s newlyweds’ best choice for spending their honeymoon where they dwell in an unforgettable experience of luxury. Through this secluded terrace, you will enjoy a private swimming pool; exclusive for all swim-up suites in the adults only area and with direct access to an isolated beach area directly on the white sandy beach. As a matter of fact, on this relaxing chaise lounge, you will relish privacy as well as a captivating view of the pool, palm trees and the sea of this luxurious property.

Indulge yourself and your partner with the swim-up suites’ special retreats through reservation@baronhotels.com or call +2 24199207

About Baron Palace Resort Sahl Hasheesh is the latest addition to complement the company’s eminent profile. It is a unique five-star luxury palace-concept Resort comprising of 645 rooms, suites and royal suites with private swimming pools and butler service, in addition to swim-up rooms. This state-of-the-art gigantic project features 12 restaurants and bars as well as a number of MICE facilities, accommodating major events, all to make it a landmark destination.

About Baron Hotels & Resorts Egypt is an Egyptian leading hotel management group that has established an outstanding reputation for hospitality excellence since 1980 with one thing in mind: delivering luxury experiences. The boutique chain received numerous international awards throughout the years, from different renowned travel and corporate organizations from the UK, including Thomas Cook and Thomson and from Germany, including TUI and Studiousus, as well as the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism. It is annually recognized by international organizations such as Trip advisor, Holiday check and Top Hotels