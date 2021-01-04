New Mallory Sonalert 30mm Stacklight Series Available With or Without Piezoelectric Sound

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has announced the release of the new state-of-the-art Ultra-compact 30mm LED Stacklights from Mallory Sonalert. Available with or without sound, the series offers a variety of options for customization.

This series offers devices in one, two or three stacks in bright red, yellow, and green. Voltage options of 9 to 16Vdc (JR-16 Series) or 20 to 28Vac/dc (JR-28 Series) are available. Stacklights with sound are available in continuous tone, chime tone, fast pulse, medium pulse, slow pulse, fast double pulse and slow double pulse. An additional option allows the sound to be changed to a short pulse sound after 15 seconds. Sound levels can also be customized to medium (70 to 80 dB Typ @ 1 meter) or loud (80 to 90 dB Typ @ 1 meter). Stacklights are available with both 4in pole and direct mount options, and their compact size allows for their mount directly on top of the control box.

An important advantage of Mallory Sonalert’s audible stacklights is the independent control of sound and light alarms, which gives the user exceptional flexibility and control. The ultra-compact design delivers full functionality even in tight spaces, making them ideal for applications ranging from scientific and medical equipment to 3D printers, from machine tooling to robotic machines.

Stacklight Alarm sounds are produced by a piezoelectric audible alarm with a resonant frequency of 3,900 Hz. With a large fundamental frequency and much smaller harmonic frequencies, the new alarm produces a clear sound, superior to that of electro-magnetic or electro-mechanical alarms.

Features & Benefits:

State-of-the-Art Brilliant LED Colors

Loud or Medium Sound Level

Direct Mount or Pole Mount (4in Pole)

Up to 3 Stacks: Red, Yellow & Green

9 to 16 Vdc or 24 Vac/dc

CuL Approved; Nema 12; IP-52

With Sound: 7 Different Sounds Available

Applications:

Scientific

Robotics

Medical

Printing

Industrial

Packaging

Industrial

New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Mallory Sonalert and supplies its entire product line of electronic audible alarms and board-level audible devices such as transducers, indicators and sirens.

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).