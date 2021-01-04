New Vishay High Resolution Digital Proximity Sensor with I2C Interface now Available

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has announced the release of two new High Resolution Digital Proximity Sensors with I2C Interface from Vishay. Vishay Optoelectronics has designed two new fully integrated Automotive Grade proximity sensors with high resolution up to 20µm for force sensing applications.

With selectable 12-bit and 16-bit outputs, they are ideal for force sensing applications in steering wheel controls, laptop smart power buttons and multi-force trackpads, and touchpads for IoT devices and kitchen appliances. They each combine a photodiode, amplifier and ADC circuitry in a 4mm by 2.36mm surface-mount package with a low 0.75mm profile. The VCNL3030X01 features an on-board infrared emitter (IRED) while the VCNL3036X01 is designed to be used with up to three external IREDs, for which an onboard driver with internal logic is provided. A smart persistence scheme ensures accurate sensing and faster response time.

The Vishay VCNL3030X01 integrates a proximity sensor (PS) and a high power IRED into one small package. The Vishay VCNL3036X01 integrates a proximity sensor (PS), a mux and a driver for up to three external IREDs, also into a small package. Both types incorporate photodiodes, amplifiers and analog-to-digital converting circuits into a single chip by CMOS process. The PS offers a programmable interrupt with individual high and low thresholds with the power savings on the microcontroller.

The VCNL3030X01 and VCNL3036X01 both prevent false triggers while providing higher resolution compared to previous-generation sensors. A programmable interrupt function allows designers to specify high and low thresholds to reduce the continuous communication with the microcontroller, while its intelligent cancellation eliminates cross-talk. For force sensing applications, the sensors offer the flexibility to fine-tune the current for short displacements. They operate normally even when the user is wearing gloves.

Features & Benefits:

Package type: surface-mount

Dimensions (L x W x H in mm): 4.0 x 2.36 x 0.75

AEC-Q101 qualified

Operation voltage: 2.5 V to 3.6 V

Floor life: 168 h, MSL 3, according to J-STD-020

Applications:

Force feedback applications

Proximity / optical switch for consumer, computing, automotive and industrial devices

