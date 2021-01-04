Lucie Lynch releases anxiously awaited single ‘Yes I Can’

HONOLULU, Hawaii, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — The producer of rock and singer-songwriter music known as Lucie Lynch has released her latest official single, “Yes I Can.” It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Beautiful Emergence Records record label. Warm, affirming, and uniquely confident, “Yes I Can” introduces Lucie Lynch as one of the most intriguing artists kicking off the 2021 year.

Honolulu’s Lucie Lynch cites as main artistic influences Melissa Etheridge, Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez, Amanda Marshall, Ben Harper, Jack Johnson, and Eddie Vedder. Fans of Dolores O’Riordan (Cranberries) are also likely to find much to love in Lucie Lynch’s singing. With an emphasis on clarion vocals and inspirational songwriting, “Yes I Can” by Lucie Lynch has a little something for every fan of the modern singer-songwriter sound.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Yes I Can,” Lucie Lynch writes: “I want to remind people that we are more powerful than we realize. Each human being is such a precious and unique expression of love itself, and my purpose is to invite listeners on a journey on a deeper look into themselves, listen to our hearts, to take risks and step into our own power and truth.”

Beautiful Emergence Records describes Lucie Lynch as classically trained, but with performance chops developed at an early age.

“I started singing at 13 to break through an emotional challenge,” Lynch writes, “and haven’t stopped since!”

In addition to recent music releases, Lucie Lynch is also the co-author of the award-winning musical about love, money & self-worth, “Money Talks: But What the Hell is it Saying?” The popular two-woman musical show is written, produced and performed by Lucie Lynch and Marcia Zina Mager, featuring the talented Alan Okuye on keys.

“Today I am more interested in connecting with my audiences than with impressing my audiences,” Lynch writes. “My live performances are like an inspired conversation around a long, warm kitchen table with good friends sharing their hearts over good food and good wine.”

Beautiful Emergence Records has described Lucie Lynch audiences as “interested in personal growth, reflection, and building community. They are empowered, seeking truth and living into their purpose.”

“Yes I Can” by Lucie Lynch on the Beautiful Emergence Records label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, singer-songwriter fans.

“Yes I Can” by Lucie Lynch —

https://lucielynch.bandcamp.com/track/yes-i-can

https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/lucie-lynch/883553101

Official Website —

http://www.lucielynchmusic.com/