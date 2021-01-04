Expository writing class paper critically analyzes Lyndon B. Johnson’s election commercial from 1964 to understand the role of democracy

Cambridge, Massachusetts, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Jacob J. Khan’s Expos 20 essay explores how Lyndon Johnson dramatized platforms to increase voter participation.

Jacob’s in-depth analysis of the Lyndon B. Johnson commercial reveals that political leaders use creative tactics to increase voter participation in elections. These are done by highlighting citizenship values and virtues. These themes revolve around a core majority in which interests need to be protected.

According to Jacob Khan, “The role of policy and advocacy does not change much from election cycle to election cycle.” “These political leaders might use new technologies, but they still rely on the same principles for advocacy and policy-making,” says Jacob Khan, the author of the essay.

Jacob’s research and analysis extend to trends in recent elections. In the 2008 election of Barak Obama, his campaign used social media to coordinate his constituents. Social media was a new transformative way to increase civic engagement. Similarly, Donald Trump also used the latest technology and tools to engage with middle American voters.

About Jacob J. Khan

Jacob J. Khan is a graduate student at Harvard University studying Management and leadership. Jacob is a member of the Harvard Business School Association of Boston and the Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs. Jacob has an interest in leadership and Management. During the regular semester, Jacob Khan works as an Equity Research Analyst at Harvard Business School. Jacob is also the Senior Investment Research Analyst at the Harvard Financial Analyst Club. Jacob Khan has also participated in the JPMorgan Chase investment banking virtual experience, Citi Investment banking, APAC Virtual Experience, and Goldman Sachs Engineering virtual experience in 2020.

