Orthodontic Supplies Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.9% – Global Industry Leaders and Recent Developments

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — [170 Pages Report] The Global Orthodontic Supplies Market is expected to reach USD 6.63 billion by 2023 from USD 4.32 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%. The growing number of patients with malocclusions, jaw diseases, tooth decay/tooth loss, and jaw pain; increasing disposable incomes and expanding middle-class population in developing countries; increasing awareness about advanced orthodontic treatments; and ongoing research and technological advancements in orthodontic products are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

Growth Driver: Growing number of patients with malocclusions, jaw diseases, tooth decay/tooth loss, and jaw pain

Orthodontic products are used to straighten and align teeth, correct abnormal bite patterns, and close unsightly gaps. Orthodontic devices such as fixed and removable braces are widely adopted by people with malocclusions and jaw diseases.

With rapid growth in the number of people suffering from these conditions across the globe, the demand for orthodontic braces is expected to increase in the coming years. Studies show that there is a high prevalence of malocclusion and jaw deformities (such as cross bite, open bite, spacing problems, deep bite, crowding issues, and teeth rotation problems) across several regions. The prevalence of these dental conditions is also high in both adolescents as well as adults. For example,

In 2017, in China, a study conducted on 2,335 kindergarten children in 2016 (belonging to the age group of 3 to 5 years) showed 83.9% prevalence of primary malocclusion with the following prevalence rates for various types of malocclusions—deep overbite (63.7%), deep overjet (33.9%), midline deviation (26.6%), anterior cross-bite (8.0%), and anterior crowding (6.5%) (Source: International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health)

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=236529189

Fixed braces are expected to hold the largest share of the orthodontic supplies market in 2018

The orthodontic supplies market is segmented on the basis of products into fixed braces, removable braces, adhesives, and accessories. The fixed braces products segment is expected to command the largest share of the global orthodontic supplies market in 2018. Factors such as affordability (compared to removable braces), increasing adoption of fixed braces among adolescents as well as adults, effective outcomes, and the huge demand for these braces in emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil are propelling growth in this segment.

Recent Developments in Industry:

In 2018, 3M and 3Shape (US) entered into partnership to provide advanced orthodontic products integrated with 3Shape’s digital services and solutions

In 2017, DENTSPLY SIRONA introduced its new product – the BioForce PLUS archwires.

In 2017, Align Technology introduced clear aligner, Invisalign Teen with mandibular advancement, for Class II correction. The newly launched product helped the company to broaden its product offerings in the orthodontic supplies market

In 2017, Align Technology acquired Align Technology Do Brasil LTDA (Brazil) to focus on direct commercialization and marketing of its products and to cater to the operational needs of doctors and potential patients in Brazil

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=236529189

Region Covered in Orthodontic Supplies Market:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and the Rest of APAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global orthodontic supplies market in 2018. The dominant share of North America can be accounted to the growing acceptance of orthodontic treatment among children as well as adults, rising per capita disposable income, growing focus on appearance enhancement and aesthetics, and the presence of major orthodontic product manufacturers in North America.

Leading Companies in Industry:

The major players operating in the orthodontic supplies market include Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Henry Schien, Inc. (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc. (US), American Orthodontics (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. (Germany), TP Orthodontics, Inc. (US), ClearCorrect (a subsidiary of Straumann Holding AG, Switzerland), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd. (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), and Dental Morelli Ltda. (Brazil), among others.