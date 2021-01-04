Growing Awareness Regarding Healthy Foods Driving the Growth of Natural Sweeteners Market

The global natural sweeteners market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The global natural sweeteners industry has witnessed growing trends in the past years. The growth of this industry is majorly driven by increase in health consciousness among consumers to encourage the demand for healthier food choices, increase in demand for natural sweeteners due to the rise in consumer inclination toward natural products, and growing demand for sugar alternatives in various applications in the food & beverage industry.

Over the last few years, owing to the new product launches and growing awareness regarding preventive healthcare alternatives, consumers are increasingly getting aware of their nutritional needs. Hence, with growing health consciousness, consumers are now shifting towards healthier choices with respect to the consumption of various food & beverage products. Recent consumer trends involve a demand for low-calorie, reduced sugar, and all-natural & organic ingredient-based products, owing to the various health benefits offered and rising incidences of chronic diseases across the globe as a result of unhealthier dietary lifestyles.

One of the major diseases witnessing an increase and is equally chronic to humans is diabetes. It is a result of excessive consumption of sugar, which contains a large number of calories as well, further leading to obesity. According to a National Diabetes Statistics Report published by the US. Department of Health & Human Services in 2020, 10.5% of the US population had diabetes in 2018, 13.0% of all US adults had diabetes, 2.8% of all US adults met laboratory criteria for diabetes were not aware of or did not report having diabetes and 21.4% of all US adults were diagnosed with diabetes. Furthermore, according to the US. Department of Health & Human Services, the prevalence of obesity was 40.0% among young adults aged 20 to 39 years, 44.8% among middle-aged adults aged 40 to 59 years, and 42.8% among adults aged 60 and older.

Owing to the rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes among consumers across the globe, there is an increased demand for low-calorie, sugarless or sweetener-based food and beverage products to help consumers maintain a healthy diet. Among that, too, the majority of the health-conscious consumers are preferring products containing natural sweeteners because they contain fewer calories than conventional sugar and also is less prone to side effects on human health as compared to artificial sweeteners. Consumption of natural sweeteners helps in providing various health benefits for consumers opting to lead a healthier lifestyle. For instance, the consumption of natural sweeteners helps in weight control and diabetes. These sweeteners do not comprise carbohydrates, owing to which they generally do not raise blood sugar levels. Natural sweeteners have virtually no calories, whereas a teaspoon of sugar has over 16 calories.

Key players are DuPont (US), ADM (US), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Cargill (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Roquette Frères (France), FoodChem International Corporation (China), PureCircle Ltd (US), MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings Inc (Merisant) (US), Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pvt Ltd (Indonesia), Pyure Brands LLC (US), Stevia Hub India (India), Suminter India Organics (India), Stevia Biotech Pvt Ltd (India), The Real Stevia Company (Sweden), Sweetly Stevia USA (UK), XiliNat (Mexico), Fooditive B.V. (Netherlands), Saganà Association (Switzerland), and Hearthside Food Solutions LLC (US)

