Triethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2022

Global Triethylene Glycol (TEG) Market is anticipated to reach USD 718.3 million by 2022. Tri-ethylene glycol is an odorless, colorless, hygroscopic liquid and non-volatile in nature. Ethylene glycol is commercially prepared by oxidation of ethylene at high temperature in the presence of catalyst silver oxide, followed by hydration of ethylene oxide to produce mono, di and tri-ethylene glycol as sub-products. Tri-ethylene glycol is used as vinyl plasticizer, as in-between in the manufacture of polyester polyols and resins, and as a solvent in several various applications.

The factors that propel the growth of the TEG industry include rising demand for solvents and increasing oil & gas investigation activities across the world. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including higher derivatives of glycols, and high cost of production. Triethylene Glycol Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.5% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Triethylene Glycol (TEG) industry may be explored by product type, application, and geography. The market may be explored by product type as industrial Grade, and Other. The key application that could be explored in the TEG Market include Solvents, Polyester Resins, Natural gas dehydration, Plasticizers, Humectants, Polyurethanes, and Others. The “Natural Gas Dehydration” segment led the Triethylene Glycol industry in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Triethylene Glycol industry comprise ExxonMobil, LyondellBasell, Honeywell International Inc. E.I. duPont de Nemours & Company, 3M, Ineos, Honam Petrochemical Corporation, Shell, SABIC, Clariant, and Reliance Industries Ltd. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry

Global TEG Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 TEG Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 TEG Application Outlook

Chapter 5 TEG Regional Outlook

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

