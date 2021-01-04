Urinalysis Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2022

Felton, California , USA, Jan 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Urinalysis Market size is expected to value at USD 2.14 billion by 2022. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the presence of large base of the target population and increasing demand for urinalysis because of unmet clinical needs in the under-developed regions across the globe. Factors responsible for robust market growth of urinalysis industry include introduction of highly advanced diagnostic tools, increasing unmet clinical needs, and rising demand for cost-effective solutions.

Urinalysis plays a vital role as a diagnostic tool for the analysis and management of target diseases such as urinary tract infection (UTI) disorders, kidney diseases, and diabetes. These factors are expected to drive market demand for urinalysis in the upcoming years. Globally, the urinalysis market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 7.5% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the market.

Growing prevalence of the target diseases such as urinary tract infection (UTI) disorders, kidney diseases, and diabetes, is considered as one of the prominent factor responsible for market growth, in the recent years. Moreover, the changing lifestyle and varying food are expected to fuel demand for urinalysis across the globe in the upcoming years. However, complete absence of adequate healthcare infrastructure in the underdeveloped economies worldwide is anticipated to limit market progress to a certain extent.

Additionally, lack of availability of the latest diagnostic tools in the developing economies across the globe is significantly hampering market growth. Yet, development of advanced and cost-effective technique to carry out fast and highly precise diagnosis along with easy to use solutions for catering to the unmet clinical needs in the developing as well as underdeveloped economies are estimated to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

The urinalysis market is broadly divided into two major typed based on product types such as instruments urinalysis and consumables. The instruments urinalysis industry segment is further categorized into automated bio-chemical urine analyzer, semi-automated bio-chemical urine analyzer, urine sediment analyzer, and microscopic urine analyzer. The recent technological advancements in the instrument market segment coupled with development of novel products such as urine sediment analyzer, and microscopic urine analyzer are estimated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

The key players in the urinalysis market are Alere Incorporations, Arkray Incorporations, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Mindray Medical International Ltd., Roche Diagnostics GmbH, Siemens Healthcare S.A.,Beckman Coulter Inc., and Sysmex Corporations.

