Europe Carpet Market Segmented by Regions, Types and Applications with Forecast Report from 2020 – 2022

Europe Carpet Market is expected to reach USD 60.31 billion by 2022 is expected to reach USD 60.31 billion by 2022. Carpet is a floor covering made from thick woven fabric, which is mainly distinguished from general term rug. It may be a neutral foundation or may be a focal point with stronger, vibrant colors, bolder textures and patterns. The Europe Carpet Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Rising use of eco-friendly substances in floor covering production, high spending by populace towards residential floor replacement and home décor, and developing economic condition and growing building construction activities are documented as major factors of Europe Carpet Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come.

Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Nylon

Polyester

Polypropylene

Others

Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Woven

Tufted

Knotted

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Residential

Non-residential

Others

The key players of Europe Carpet industry are DuPont, Egetaepper A/S, Mohawk Industries Incorporation, Royal Carpet SA, Creatuft NV, Ibrahim Tekin, Dekowe GmbH & Co.KG, Radici Pietro Industries & Brands S.p.A., Koyunlu AS, Associated Weavers International Group NV, Primrose Mill Carpets Limited, Fletco Carpets A/S, and Brintons Carpets. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

Country Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Rest of Europe (ROE)

