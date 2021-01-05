Global Laboratory Freezers Market : Growing Number of Organ Transplant Procedures

Pune, India, 2021-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The increasing demand for blood & blood components, rising government support for research activities and clinical trials, and technological advancements in freezers & refrigerators are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Untapped emerging regions are expected to offer new growth opportunities for players operating in this market in the coming years.

Growth Restraining Factors:

However, high cost of laboratory freezers and growing use of refurbished equipment are the major factors restraining the growth of this market.

The global laboratory freezers market is projected to reach USD 3.76 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2016 to 2021.

What This Report Will Provide:

This research study involved extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the regulatory landscape; competitive scenario; historic data; current trends in the market; technological innovations and upcoming technologies; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges

Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=196600540

End Users:

Based on end user, the laboratory freezers market is segmented into hospitals, medical laboratories, pharmacies, academic & research institutes, blood banks, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. The blood banks segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2015. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand for whole blood and blood components, owing to the increasing prevalence of blood disorders such as sickle cell anemia, blood cancer, and hemophilia.

Geographical Growth:

North America dominated the global laboratory freezers market in 2015.

The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to the presence of developed healthcare systems in the U.S. & Canada and growing R&D spending on pharmaceuticals & biotechnology in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth in the coming years, due to a growth in research activities & pharmaceutical manufacturing and increasing investments by leading players and respective government agencies in emerging APAC countries.

Global Leaders:

The key players in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Haier Biomedical (China), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Helmer Scientific (U.S.), VWR Corporation (U.S.), ARCTIKO A/S (Europe), Biomedical Solutions Inc. (U.S.), EVERmed S.R.L. (Italy), Philipp Kirsch GmbH (Germany), and Panasonic Healthcare Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=196600540

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com