Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market Research Report Including Key Players, Regions, Products & Type

The global Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global identity and access management market is expected to worth USD 24.55 billion by 2022. Growing demand for cloud architecture and improved network capabilities are anticipated to propel the demand across enterprises. These solutions are widely adopted by large and medium scale industries as well as by government agencies.

Key Players:

Amazon Web Services

CA Technologies

Centrify

Dell Software

EMC Corporation

ForgeRock

HID Global Corporation

HP

IBM

Growth Drivers:

The rise in global spending of large-scale organizations and government on integrating the management of identities with security identity services and solutions is anticipated to lessen the impact over the forecast period. As identity and access management continues to progress over the forecast period, enterprises are expected to look for larger and more innovative solutions, which are adaptable to trends such as mobile and cloud computing. Insufficient identity assurance for cloud application & services and lack of trust in cloud service providers is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Major gap between the cloud service providers and service consumer owing to lack of awareness regarding cloud computing solutions is expected to cause vulnerability concerns.

IAM services and solutions are growing into a risk-based program, with their abilities focused on entitlement management and enforcement of logical access control. Enterprises have started attaining benefits from their prices, but face major challenges to manage time-incentive practices such as manual provisioning and approval.

End-use Outlook:

BFSI

Energy, Oil & Gas

Telecom & IT

Education

Healthcare

Public Sector & Utilities

Manufacturing

BFSI sector companies have to adopt cyber security solutions to monitor, detect, report, and counter the cyber threats for keeping the privacy of information and to increase productivity.

Regional Outlook:

Geographically the global market for identity and access management is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Asia, Europe and Latin America. Europe and North America are expected to contribute substantially to the global market share owing to the favorable regulatory scenario. The U.S. government has issued over 400 regulatory policies associated to cyber security, which is expected to fuel the market for IAM across the region.

Asia-Pacific identity and access management market are expected to grow at a higher rate owing to the large deployment of IAM services & solutions and an increasing number of cyber threats on cloud architecture. The Middle East & Africa is also expected to gain traction with substantial growth over the forecast period.

