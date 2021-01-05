CBD Market Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019 to 2029

The global CBD Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each CBD Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the CBD Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the CBD across various industries. This newly published insightful report sheds light on the fundamental dynamics, which are expected to evolve over the future of the global CBD market, in turn creating lucrative avenues for the prominent companies, and also to the petite enterprises, associated with the development of the global CBD market.

The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused a slowdown in business activities of the CBD Market. With the help of our upcoming report, market players can gain important insights on alternative strategies that can help in revenue generation. Learn which countries are flourishing amidst the Coronavirus era and how your product offerings can reach the right target consumer. The leading factors that are likely to impact the Demand of the CBD Market over the assessment period are thoroughly analyzed in the report.

The CBD Market report highlights the following players:

  • Canopy Growth
  • Aurora
  • Tilray
  • Aphria
  • The Cronos Group
  • Hexo Corp
  • OrganiGram
  • WestLeaf
  • Valens GroWorks
  • Indiva
  • Neptune Wellness
  • Village Farms
  • EnCann

The CBD Market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Important regions covered in the CBD Market report include:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)
  • APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

CBD Market Segments

The CBD Market report takes into consideration the following segments by Source type:

  • Hemp
  • Marijuana

The CBD Market report contain the following by Form:

  • Process Oil
  • Distillate
  • Isolate

The CBD Market report contain the following by Grade:

  • Food
  • Therapeutic

The CBD Market report contain the following by Application:

  • Food & Beverage
  • Cosmetics & Personal Care
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

The CBD Market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

  • Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.
  • Historical and future progress of the global CBD Market.
  • Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the CBD Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
  • Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global CBD Market.
  • Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global CBD Market.

The CBD Market report answers important questions which include:

  • Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of CBD in xx industry?
  • How will the global CBD Market grow over the forecast period?
  • Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of CBD by 2029?
  • What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the CBD?
  • Which regions are the CBD Market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The CBD Market report considers the following years to predict the Market growth:

  • Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2014
  • Estimated Year: 2019
  • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Fact.MR follows a multi- disciplinary approach to extract information about various industries. Our analysts perform thorough primary and secondary research to gather data associated with the Market. With modern industrial and digitalization tools, we provide avant-garde business ideas to our clients. We address clients living in across parts of the world with our 24/7 service availability.

