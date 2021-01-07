Mountain Bike Shoes Market Share, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global mountain bike shoes market is estimated to attain USD 802.1 million, by the end of 2025, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing trend of trekking, outdoor activities, and mountain biking due to rising the health benefits is mainly contributing to market growth. In addition, growing popularity of off-road and mountain biking is boosting the demand for the product. MTB footwear are designed with rigid sole and are highly flexible and comfortable.

Increasing interest among consumers for participating in marathons, mountain bike races, and gravel races is projected to propel market growth. MTB shoes are available in clipless and flat shape-based types. These shoes are also offered in SPD cleats which are used for walking, indoor cycling, and road biking. High ventilation offered by fastening shoe types such as dial system, laces, Velcro straps, and ratchet buckles is expected to increase the demand for the product in the next few years.

Increasing penetration of digital media along with high speed internet is creating awareness among consumer about the product and its benefits. Availability of all brand sat affordable price is expected to increase the growth of the online channels. Moreover, rising number of retail stores that offer cycling accessories is also bolstering the market growth.

The male segment has dominated the mountain bike shoe market with highest share. Increasing popularity of cycling especially male consumers is a key factor increasing the product demand. The female user segment is also expected to grow significantly in the next few years.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate of CAGR from 2019 to 2025. In 2018, Europe held majority of the market share, and this trend is expected continue in the next few years, due to the increased consumer spending on safety related products. North American market is anticipated to grow significantly due to the rising popularity of mountain riding, and biking in the U.S. and Canada. Increasing purchase power of consumer is also expected to boost the product demand.

On the basis of end user, the female’s segment is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of over 6.0% during the forecasted period.

Online distribution channel segment is projected to grow at the CAGR of over7.2% from 2019 to 2025, owing to growing penetration of online platforms with fast customer service.

Global Mountain Bike Shoes Market: Key Players

Adidas Outdoor, GIRO SPORT DESIGN, Pearl Izumi, Fox Head, Inc., Specialized Bicycle Components, SHIMANO INC., Frankd MTB Apparel and NorthWave.

