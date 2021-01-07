Waste To Energy (WtE) Market Major Manufacturers | Application Estimates | Global Trend Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Waste To Energy (WtE) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global waste to energy (WtE) market size was USD 25.0 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 43.96 billion by 2024. Market is expected to witness a steady growth on account of increasing waste generation activities. Waste to energy (WtE) technologies consists of waste management to produce electricity or transport fuel.

Key Players:

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC

Waste Management Inc.

Covanta Energy Corp.

C&G Environmental Protection Holdings Ltd.

Foster Wheeler A.G.

Constructions Industrielles de la Mediterranee.

China Everbright International Ltd.

Veolia Environment S.A.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Xcel Energy Inc.

Growth Drivers:

The most popular application is municipal solid waste (MSW) processing followed by industrial remains. The main drivers expected to impact overall market growth includes increasing waste generation activities by industries coupled with high energy costs. Restricted land filling and growing environmental issues are also expected to further enhance global industry demand over the forecast period. WtE is expected to solve the environmental problems related to waste by reducing the volume and decreasing the greenhouse gas emissions.

Moreover, government initiatives especially by European governments have significantly contributed to the regional WtE industry growth in the recent years. Economic development, industrialisation, and public habits have given rise to the generation of tremendous left overs and, therefore, driving the overall market.

As of 2015, more than 50% of the global population live in urban areas and, therefore, accelerating municipal solid waste accumulation. Garbage has been a worrying cause for local governing bodies mainly in developing areas. Favourable government policies coupled with financial aid are expected to positively influence the industry in near future. Government institutions have been supporting the growth by giving relaxation on taxes as well as providing incentives.

Further, growing recycling industry in developed markets including the U.S., Japan, and Germany is expected to significantly contribute the overall growth. Some companies have in-house established WtE as a part of their corporate social responsibility. General Motors and Detroit Renewable energy collaborated to establish an energy project which converts approximately one million tons annually. The project provides around 15.8 megawatts of renewable energy to General Motors.

Technology Outlook:

Thermal Incineration Pyrolysis Gasification

Biological

Regional Outlook:

The European market is expected to show a high growth on account of European Union initiatives to reduce the number of landfills by implementing WtE. Regional demand is followed by Asia Pacific and is expected to develop at the highest rate over the forecast period on account of increasing population and better-living standard. Consumer awareness coupled with rising environmental concerns are expected to significant contribute towards regional industry growth in the future. South America and Africa are expected to witness a slow growth on account of lack of technology and implementation of waste eradication traditional methods.

