Tray e-Commerce Platform Provides Complete Solution for its Clients to Create an Online Store

Tray USP:

Tray eCommerce platform offers numerous integrations to create a virtual store fully integrated with the Free Market, being able to manage inventory, multiple nicknames, freight, qualifications and more. Using Twig, Tray focuses its development on the store design. This platform provides multiple resources to help businesses increase their sales and online presence, and manage their business in a professional manner.

Tray Pricing:

Based on the business requirements, Tray pricing can cost from R$49 per user to R$749 per user, per month. Detailed Tray pricing segments are given below:

Start- R$40/user/month

Light- R$99/user/month

Basic- R$159/user/month

Plus- R$209/user/month

Pro – R$499/user/month

Exclusive – R$749/user/month

Summary:

Tray eCommerce platform provides a complete solution for its clients to create an online store and sell their products on the internet in the most effective way. Tray takes care of the infrastructure and helps businesses to grow more and more. This platform provides an intuitive and adaptable online store platform so that the client has a complete view of their business. It is fully responsive on a computer, tablet or cell phone. Tray offers advertisements of products to hundreds of millions of visits per month.

Tray Demo:

Tray eCommerce platform provides free access to a demo on the website upon request.

Features:

System Integrations

# Provides system integrations for payment methods, risk managers, price comparators, and marketplaces ensuring the smooth operation of the concerned business.

# Streamlines processes to reduce costs and ensure operational efficiency.

Easy Checkout

# Operates with a one-step checkout payment system to easy the transaction.

# Facilitates in-store navigation of customers by unifying multiple pages on one.

Performance Management

# Use APIs in the REST standard to monitor business performance and enables easy access to customers, products, and orders from the online store.

Customization

# Offers multiple customized themes to maintain flexibility and productivity in front-end management.

# Also, offers freedom and autonomy to developers specialized in the creation, customization, and development of virtual stores.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

